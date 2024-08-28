Play Brightcove video

In England 70% of schools now offer second hand uniforms for parents to purchase as the price of school uniforms

Across the UK the issue of school uniform costs is more alive than ever. New rules are under discussion for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

New figures show the average school uniform now costs more than £92 for compulsory items alone. Overall costs can be much higher.

The sector’s trade body, The Schoolwear Association, says the financial burden on parents has reduced since the introduction of new guidelines. But some parents have told us schools must try harder to cut costs.

I spoke to Andrea who has four children to kit out and she reckons the back to school cost is close to £1,000.

Like many parents, she’s turned to help from a voluntary group - in this case the Rehoboth Community Outreach Club.

Statutory guidelines brought in two years ago mean schools in England should keep branded items to a minimum - that’s things like blazers and jumpers from specialist outlets, branded with logos.

But there was no absolute limit on the number of these clothes, which is why some want the guidelines to go much further in reducing costs.

Figures given to ITV News by the Schoolwear Association show:

The average cost of compulsory school uniform items alone for secondary school is now £92.35;

The sector says that’s down 4% since last year;

But the number of compulsory items in uniforms has only reduced 7% since new guidelines took effect in 2022.

School uniform businesses claim costs have dropped by a quarter since the new guidelines - a calculation many parents may find hard to believe.

Meanwhile, the issue is very much on the political agenda as the new school term begins.

In England, the government plans stricter limits on branded items from specialist suppliers, while in Wales only basic items and colours can be specified. Scotland and Northern Ireland are preparing new guidelines.

As back to school bills mount for millions, many say we need more ways to keep pupils looking good without leaving family finances in tatters.

