At least nine Palestinians killed as Israel launches raids on occupied West Bank

At least nine Palestinians have been killed in raids across the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces, health officials have said.

The Israeli military appeared to launch operations in several cities at once on Wednesday morning.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said two men were killed in Jenin and seven in Tubas on Wednesday.

Those killed in Jenin were identified as Qassam Muhammad Jabarin, 25, and Asem Walid Balout, 39.

The Israeli military confirmed it was operating in Jenin and Tulkarem, another West Bank city, but did not provide further details.

Palestinian militant groups said they were exchanging fire with the Israeli military.

The governor of Jenin, Kamal Abu al-Rub, said on Palestinian radio that Israeli forces had surrounded the city, blocking exit and entry points and access to hospitals, and ripping up infrastructure in the camp.

Palestinian health officials say that over 600 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since conflict broke out in Gaza last year, most from raids into Palestinian cities and towns that Israel says target militant groups.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

The West Bank was captured by Israel along with Gaza and east Jerusalem in 1967. Israel has since built scores of settlements across the West Bank, which are home to over 500,000 Jewish settlers.

They have Israeli citizenship, while the 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank live under Israeli military rule, with the Palestinian Authority exercising limited control over population centres.

The reports came a day after the Israeli military said it had rescued a hostage who was among scores of people abducted in Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was rescued “in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip,” the military said on Tuesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...