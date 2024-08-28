Oasis tour 2025: How to improve your chances of getting tickets and avoid scams

By Alicia Curry, ITV News Producer

In a monumental moment for music fans, Oasis are returning for a much-anticipated reunion next summer.

The legendary group, known for hits like "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger," has confirmed their return to the stage, marking the end of one of the most talked-about band feuds in history.

Thousands of fans are set to try and get their hands on tickets for 14 concert dates scheduled for 2025 across the UK and Ireland, with hotel rooms already selling out.

With so much demand to see the Gallagher brothers performing on stage again, fans have been warned to be wary of scammers looking to take advantage of the long-awaited reunion.

So, how can you improve your chances of getting tickets and what should you do if you're caught in a ticket scam? ITV News spoke to consumer experts Which? to ensure your experience is as safe as possible.

When will tickets be released?

Tickets for the UK tour dates will go on sale on Saturday, August 31 from 9am BST, and Dublin tickets will be available from 8am IST (Irish Standard Time).

Which venues will Oasis be performing at, and when?

The following dates have been confirmed for next summer:

Cardiff Principality Stadium (July 4-5)

Heaton Park in Manchester (July 11, 12, 19 and 20)

Wembley Stadium in London (July 25-26 and August 2-3)

Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium (August 8-9)

Croke Park in Dublin (August 16-17)

How can I improve my chances of getting tickets?

Ticketmaster has shared a number of tips to help buyers improve their chances of securing tickets:

Have an account already set up with Ticketmaster or GigsandTours ahead of release day, which allows you to store your address and card details ready for purchase.

If you already have an account, check your stored passwords and billing details are correct.

Only use one browser window to book tickets - as you might lose your tickets if websites detect more than one browser open.

Make sure you're somewhere with a strong internet connection, as losing internet for even one second during booking could see you lose out on tickets.

Resist the temptation to jump on the ticket page well in advance, as this will not put you in the queue. Make sure you refresh the page when the countdown to sales reaches zero.

Do not refresh your screen when in a virtual queue, or you'll lose your place

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

How can I avoid ticket scams?

Ticket scams are becoming increasingly common, particularly when there's a popular artist playing and only a limited number of tickets available.

Fans buying tickets from re-sellers, such as third-party companies or individuals on social media, are particularly vulnerable to scams.

Lisa Webb, Which? Consumer Law Expert, told ITV News: "Criminals can spoof genuine websites and use fake images to convince you what they’re offering is legitimate.

She added: "Don't be tempted to buy tickets from anyone other than authorised sellers, as your rights can be significantly reduced if something goes wrong."

What should I do if I think I have been scammed?

If you or a loved one do fall victim to a scam then contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud or Police Scotland, depending on where you live in the UK.

“Most victims tricked by a sophisticated scam should be able to get their money back if their bank is signed up to the scams reimbursement code," Ms Webb added.

"Victims may need to take their case to the Financial Ombudsman Service if their bank initially rejects their claim.”

The Gallagher brothers will perform together next summer for the first time in 15 years. Credit: Oasis

How can I find the best deals on hotels near the venue?

Some accommodation providers will hike charges when a major event comes to town, with some hotels implementing price rises ahead of the Oasis tour, for example

There has also been suggestions that some hotels are cancelling existing bookings to resell rooms at a higher rate.

"If you're looking for accommodation during a peak time, consider options further out of the centre where prices are likely to be more affordable, and where possible, book with a provider that offers free cancellation to allow you greater flexibility," Ms Webb explained.

"Be sure to cross-check the prices on both your mobile and laptop as these can differ on many accommodation sites, and always contact the property directly as this is often the best way to get the best available rate."

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast