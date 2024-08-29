Interim England manager Lee Carsley has named four uncapped players in his first England squad in his first media appearance since taking on the role.

Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento and Angel Gomes will be part of England's squad for the first time against Ireland and Finland in September’s Nations League.

Defender Kyle Walker was notably missing from Carsley’s first squad.

23-year-old Angel Gomes. Credit: PA

Carsley suggested on Thursday that Walker’s absence was due to his lack of play for Manchester City since the Euros.

He said: “The fact Kyle hasn’t played this season would suggest City are phasing him in gently. We have to respect that.

Jude Bellingham and Luke Shaw missed out due to injury, while Kieran Trippier announced his international retirement before Thursday’s announcement.

Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish have returned to the squad after not making Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad.

“Harry Maguire missed out on the Euro squad through injury. I see him as a real good leader, especially with the centre-backs we’ve got," Carlsey said.

Ben White, who declined a call-up in March, was still absent from the squad despite the change in coaching staff.Euro 2024 squad members Ivan Toney, Aaron Ramsdale, Joe Gomez, Lewis Dunk and Adam Wharton were not in the squad.

The Euro 2024 runners-up are entering a new era after Gareth Southgate called time on his eight-year reign following July’s deflating final defeat to Spain.

England Under-21s boss Carsley has been temporarily promoted to oversee the senior team as the Football Association’s recruitment process for his permanent successor continues.

Carsley has been lined up to lead England in all six autumn internationals and announces his first selection just 46 days after the Euro 2024 final and 20 days after being placed in charge.

His appointment has made him the favourite to land the job on a permanent basis.

He said he has not thought about the long-term prospects for the England job.

“For me, that’s not really important,” the 50-year-old said.

“For me, the most important thing is the camp and the games. I just want to do a good job. I don’t worry too much about the future. I just concentrate on today and tomorrow.”

Asked if he had spoken with Southgate since his appointment, Carsley said: “It would be unfair to say what we spoke about but he is very supportive of myself.

“We had a great relationship, Steve as well. The seamless process where the players went from under-21s to first team made my job a lot easier. They are both very supportive.”

Birmingham-born Carsley represented Ireland as a player, but since his retirement has forged a respective coaching career and guided England’s Under-21s to Euros success last summer.

