Government reportedly considering ban on smoking in pub gardens

Play Brightcove video

Restrictions could be tightened on smoking in public places, including bans in pub gardens and outdoor restaurants

Smoking in pub gardens could be banned under plans to be set out by ministers, according to leaked documents.

T he government is reportedly considering introducing harsher restrictions to crack down on tobacco products.

Outdoor restaurants, areas outside nightclubs and pavements by universities and hospitals are some of the places which could be included under the plans, according to documents seen by The Sun.

Spaces outside football stadiums and small parks could also see a smoking ban.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We do not comment on leaks. Smoking claims 80,000 lives a year, puts huge pressure on our NHS, and costs taxpayers billions.

“We are determined to protect children and non-smokers from the harms of second-hand smoking. We’re considering a range of measures to finally make Britain smoke-free.”

Under the last Labour government, smoking in enclosed public places and workplaces was made illegal across the UK in 2007.

According to Smokefree Action, in the year following the introduction of smoke-free laws there was a 2.4% reduction in hospital admissions for heart attacks in England, which saved the NHS £8.4 million in the first year alone.

The first year after the introduction of the indoor smoking ban, also saw a 12.3% reduction in hospital admissions for childhood asthma.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak announced plans for a smoke-free country through his proposed Tobacco and Vapes Bill in 2023.

The Bill was dubbed the “greatest piece of public health legislation in a generation” and was progressing through Parliament when the General Election was called.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...