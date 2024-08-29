Hundreds of thousands of dead fish fill Greek port of Volos

Play Brightcove video

The dead fish spanned the whole Pagasetic Gulf.

Hundreds of thousands of dead fish have washed up in the Greek port of Volos.

The freshwater fish filled the port after being displaced from their natural habitat by flooding that fatally exposed them to salty waters.

Officials have launched an emergency plan to tackle the foul-smelling silver blanket that now lies across the Pagasetic Gulf.

Dead fish formed a silver film on the coast. Credit: European Broadcasting Union

Fishing vessels have been deployed to remove the dead fish from the Gulf and nets have been set up at a nearby stream to prevent more fish from pouring in.

The mayor of Volos, Achilleas Beos, who inspected the area on Tuesday, said the dead fish now affected the entire Gulf.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

He criticised the Volos Ports Authority, accusing them of incompetence and attempting to avoid responsibility.

He also argued that the Municipality of Volos had no responsibility for the crisis.

The municipality is said to be actively participating in the cleanup operation with crews assigned to clean the beaches where the fish were washed up.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...