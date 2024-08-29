Namibia is planning to kill more than 700 wild animals, including elephants, zebras and hippos to feed people struggling to afford food amid the country's worst drought in a century.

A total of 83 elephants, 30 hippos, 60 buffalo, 50 impala, 100 blue wildebeest and 300 zebras are set to be culled, according to the country’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

The animals will be killed by professional hunters and are from national parks and communal areas with "sustainable game numbers", the ministry announced.

The purpose of the cull is to help those affected by severe drought in Namibia, after a state of emergency was declared in May. Around half of the country's population are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity.

Killing the animals will take pressure off water resources by removing wildlife in areas where their population size “exceed available grazing and water,” the ministry said.

Authorities hope the plan will also bring down conflicts between elephants and humans, which can increase during drought when animals’ search for food and water can bring them into contact with people.

The ministry said: “To this effect, 83 elephants from identified conflict areas will be culled, and meat will be allocated to the drought relief programme."

More than 200,000 elephants live in southern Africa, but populations have been affected by drought. Hundreds were believed to have died last year after water sources dried up.

Meat from other animals will also be distributed to those struggling with hunger, according to the ministry, with people living in rural areas being particularly affected.

More than 150 animals have already been killed, providing more than 125,000 pounds of meat, the ministry confirmed.

A spokesperson said: “We are happy that we can assist the country in this very difficult time and when its absolutely needed."

Namibia is one of several countries across southern Africa struggling with devastating drought driven by El Niño - a natural climate pattern which has led to sharply reduced rainfall in the region.

A lack of rain and extremely hot temperatures have led to shrivelled crops and soaring levels of hunger for tens of millions of people in the region.

