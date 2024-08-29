Oasis release more dates 'due to unprecedented demand' for reunion tour

Oasis have released more concert dates as demand swells for their reunion tour, ahead of a much-anticipated ticket release.

Three more shows will be added to their run of shows in the UK next year, including Manchester on July 16, London on July 30 and Edinburgh August 12.

Noel Gallagher announced in a post on X that the new dates would be added due to "unprecedented demand".

It comes as the band said an "extremely high volume" of people had registered for a ticket balloting system ahead of general sale.

Pre-sale will be held on Friday August 30, ahead of a general sale on Saturday August 31.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

