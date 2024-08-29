Play Brightcove video

A guide to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, including some of Paralympics GB's brightest medal hopes.

By assistant producer, Lauren Aarons

New and familiar faces will be starting the chase for medals at Paris 2024 on Thursday after yesterday's spectacular Paralympic opening ceremony.

Hopes are high for ParalympicGB, who came second in the medal table at Tokyo 2020.

As the Games get underway, here are some of the ParalympicGB athletes you can expect to see on day one.

Kadeena Cox is a four-time Paralympic champion across cycling and sprinting. Credit: PA

Track cyclingKadeena Cox will take part in her third Paralympic games in the velodrome as she competes in the women’s C4-5 500m time trial, with qualifying underway from 11am UK time.

The four-time Paralympic champion across cycling and sprinting, Cox begins the defence of her time trial crown after setting a new world record on the way to gold at Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

Double world champion Daphne Schrager and Fran Brown, who competed in triathlon in Tokyo, begin their campaigns in the women’s C1-3 3000m individual pursuit.

The tandem trio of Neil Fachie, James Ball and Stephen Bate will cycle for medals in the men’s 4000m individual pursuit.

Teenager Olivia Newman-Baronius is the joint world record holder of the women's S14 100m butterfly Credit: PA

SwimmingIn the pool, 17-year-old swimmer Olivia Newman-Baronius will take part in the women's S14 100m butterfly representing Paralympics GB.

Newman-Barious is currently the joint holder of the world record in that event and reigning European champion.

World silver medallist Poppy Maskill and double Tokyo podium finisher Louise Fiddes will also be in the mix, with William Ellard and Cameron Vearncombe competing in the men's.

To close the pool action Tully Kearney will defend her title in the women's S5 200m freestyle.

ParalympicsGB won a bronze medal in the men's basketball at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Credit: PA

Wheelchair basketballBoth the men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams begin their Paris 2024 campaigns today.

The men’s squad have won bronze medals in three of their last four Paralympic appearances, but since their silver at Atlanta 1996, the ParalympicsGB side have never reached a final.

Opening Ceremony Flagbearer Terry Bywater is expected to be on the court when the side go against Germany in Group A.

Later on in the morning, the women’s side take on Spain in Group A, starting their journey towards what could be a first-ever Paralympic medal.

Jack Shephard will take part in mixed doubles with partner Rachel Choong Credit: PA

BadmintonAll four British shuttlers are in action on Day One, with Jack Shephard on double duty.

Alongside partner Rachel Choong, Shephard starts his day in the SH6 mixed doubles Group A, taking on Indonesia's pairing of Rina Marlina and Subhan Ina Subhan.

Shephard is then in singles action in the afternoon, competing in the men’s singles against China’s Lin Naili.

Krysten Coombs and Dan Bethell also begin their Games in the SH6 and SL3 categories respectively, with Tokyo silver medallist Bethell looking to go one better than his previous Paralympic appearance.

David Smith is a three-time Paralympic champion and four-time world champion. Credit: PA

BocciaThere are six ParalympicsGB athletes competing in boccia today including, three-time Paralympic champion and four-time world champion David Smith who will face Brazilian, Jose Oliveira in Pool A of the men’s individual BC1.

In the evening, Claire Taggart gets her women’s individual BC2 campaign underway against Ecuador’s Joselyn Leon, before Kayleigh Haggo takes on South Korea's Soyeong Jeong in the same event.

There is also action in the archery as Tokyo champion Phoebe Paterson Pine and Rio silver medallist Jodie Grinham, who will compete while 28 weeks pregnant, begin their Paris 2024 campaigns in the ranking round.

The South Paris Arena will also play host to table tennis with Felicity Pickard and Bly Twomey contending in the WD14 women's doubles, in quarter-final action in the morning with a potential semi-final in the evening.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...