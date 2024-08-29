A Swedish chef who worked under Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing is fighting for his life in hospital after being attacked near Notting Hill Carnival.

Mussie Imnetu , 41, was found unconscious with a head injury at the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway just before 11:30pm on Monday.

Officers assigned to the carnival policing operation provided emergency first aid until paramedics arrived. Mr Imentu was then taken to hospital, where he remains "critically ill".

CCTV footage of Imnetu leaving leaving The Arts Club, private members-only club in Mayfair, on his own shortly after 1pm on Monday. Credit: PA

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Newham, east London, in the early hours of Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently in custody at a south London police station.

Mr Imnetu was visiting the UK on business from Dubai, where he lived and worked as a chef, according to the Metropolitan Police.

He left The Arts Club, a private members-only venue in Mayfair, on his own shortly after 1pm on Monday, wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans.

Mr Imnetu later bought a white baseball cap before arriving alone at the Dr Power restaurant, which was crowded with carnival attendees, around 10:30pm.

Scotland Yard has urged witnesses to come forward, stating that the attack occurred around 11:20pm and that customers at the venue attempted to intervene.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie said: “While the arrest of a suspect is a significant step in our investigation, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between when he left The Arts Club at 1pm and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant at 10.30pm.

“If you visited the restaurant between 10pm and 11.30pm on Monday night or were in the area and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch.

“Our focus is on what happened to Mussie. Did you speak with him at the restaurant or do you have any images or videos between these times that could assist the investigation?

"The attack happened around 11.20pm. Customers at the venue tried to help stop the attack, we need to speak with these people and I urge them to contact us.”

The Arts Club Dubai website says Mr Imnetu has worked under celebrity chefs Ramsay and Wareing, as well as Alain Ducasse.

