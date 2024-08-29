Tory MP Esther McVey criticised for 'repugnant' smoking ban tweet

Conservative MP Esther McVey has been criticised for a social media post in which she quoted a famous Holocaust poem in relation to reports the government could ban smoking in pub gardens and other public outdoor spaces.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, on Thursday, said "more details will be revealed", when asked if the government was considering a ban.

Responding to the news, Ms McVey, a former Cabinet minister, shared a post on X of Martin Niemöller's poem, which discusses the failure to prevent the Holocaust during World War Two.

The Holocaust was the systematic murder of European Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators during the global conflict.

Ms McVey's post read: "First they came for the Communists. And I did not speak out. Because I was not a communist.

"Then they came for the Jews. And I did not speak out. Because I was not a Jew.

"Then they came for me. And there was no one left. To speak out for me.

"Pertinent words re Starmer's smoking ban."

The post quickly drew criticism, with the Board of Deputies of British Jews calling it an "ill-considered and repugnant action".

"We would strongly encourage the MP for Tatton to delete her tweet and apologise for this breathtakingly thoughtless comparison," it posted on X.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, meanwhile, told Ms McVey to "get a grip".

He said in a post on X: "No, I do not think the post-war confessional of Martin Niemöller about the silent complicity of the German intelligentsia and clergy in the Nazi rise to power is pertinent to a Smoking Bill that was in your manifesto and ours to tackle one of the biggest killers."

Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed the government is considering a crackdown on tobacco products in areas including outdoor restaurants, areas outside nightclubs and pavements by universities and hospitals, according to documents seen by The Sun Newspaper.

It comes after the last Conservative government led by Rishi Sunak had announced plans for a smoke-free country through the Tobacco and Vapes Bill in 2023.

The bill, dubbed the "greatest piece of public health legislation in a generation", was shelved as a result of the General Election being called.

Publicans and hospitality bosses have expressed concerns that a ban could "drive away" customers and lead to closures.

The chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, has urged the government "to reconsider this misguided restriction on pubs as social spaces".

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…