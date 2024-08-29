The UK's medical cannabis market is growing by "roughly 10% a month", a leading provider has claimed, however the vast majority is facilitated by private clinics rather than the NHS.

Around 50,000 people are currently thought to be accessing the market, after the drug was legalised for medical use in 2018, with the number expected to surpass 300,000 by 2028.

It was legalised following a campaign by mother Hannah Deacon, whose son Alfie Dingley would suffer 500 life-threatening fits a day without the drug.

But it is extremely difficult for most people to access on the NHS, despite it technically being available on prescription.

The UK's medical cannabis market

For a patient to access a product through the NHS, it has to be licensed, which means it has undergone rigorous tests and trials, however there is not much funding in the UK to study cannabis-based medicines.

In order for a treatment to become readily available on the NHS, it has to be ‘licensed’. That means it has usually undergone rigorous testing - such as long-term randomised medical trials - and is deemed to be cost-effective.

Currently, there are only three licensed medical cannabis products but far more which are unlicensed however it is extremely rare for them to be prescribed by NHS doctors as they are not covered by National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines.

Patients must also prove they have tried at least two conventional pharmaceutical treatments without success, although some have told ITV News doctors will only prescribe to them if it is the last remaining option.

Jon Robson, the CEO of medical cannabis clinic Mamedica, said: "In theory, the NHS should be prescribing medical cannabis for three conditions; MS, epilepsy and nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy.

"Unfortunately the reality is that NHS doctors follow Nice (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) guidelines which, although permit prescribing of medical cannabis for these conditions, provide very limited access and scope for doctors to use their discretion."

Nice is responsible for deciding what drugs are available on the NHS.

NHS England says "many doctors and professional bodies rightly remain concerned about the limited evidence available concerning the safety and efficacy of unlicensed products".

It said "manufacturers are encouraged to engage with the UK medicines licensing process, which can help provide specialist doctors with the confidence to use the products, in the same way they use any other licensed medicines that are recommended for use on the NHS.”

Jon Robson is CEO of medical cannabis clinic Mamedica. Credit: ITV News

Nice said its guidelines reflect an "overall lack of clinical and cost-effectiveness evidence" for cannabis-based medicines.

The Department for Health and Social Care said "licensed cannabis-based medicines are routinely funded by the NHS where there is clear evidence of their quality, safety and effectiveness" but there's a clear need for more research.

Mr Robson told ITV News the current market "is growing at roughly 10% a month".

"We currently have north of 50,000 patients in the market expected to rise to 300,000 plus by 2028," he added.

However, it is possible the illicit market is being fuelled by knowledge of the medical market.

Seizures of illegal cannabis at airports triple in less than a year

The amount of illegal cannabis found in suitcases at UK airports has tripled in under a year, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Around 15 tonnes of cannabis have been seized at airports so far this year, compared to five tonnes throughout the whole of 2023, and two tonnes in 2022.

A total of 136 suspects were arrested in 2023, while 378 have been detained so far this year.

The NCA says overproduction of the drug in countries where it has been legalised, and the chance of bigger profits in the UK market, might be behind the increase.

Smugglers are falsely being told they will only face a fine if caught, the NCA said, and it is possible they believe it after learning the drug can be legal for medical use in the UK.

NCA Director General of Threats James Babbage said: “In some cases, it is unclear whether the mules knew what the potential penalties are but in most cases, they were operating on behalf of organised criminal gangs."

He added: “Gangs can make significant profits by selling and smuggling perceived high-quality cannabis legally grown in the USA, Canada and Thailand illegally in the UK."

Recreational cannabis market could raise billions for Treasury - is it time to legalise?

Three of the UK's main political parties - the Greens, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP - have committed to legalising recreational cannabis, but the two biggest are strictly against it.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer ruled out legalising any illegal drugs during the general election campaign and there is no indication that his government will change position.

But, given the tough financial situation he's been warning about, advocates of legalisation have pointed out how much the Treasury could raise in tax revenue from a recreation market.

Mr Robson from Mamedica told ITV News the potential windfall for the UK economy "would be monumental".

The prime minister has hinted at upcoming spending cuts or tax rises to fill a £20 billion black hole he says Labour inherited from the Tories, but campaigners say part of that could be filled with a law change on cannabis.

Mr Robson said: "There are an estimated 3 to 9 million people currently buying cannabis from the illicit market, which could mean tax revenues of up to £3.45 billion.

"The UK economy is not benefiting from this at all. In most cases, organised crime gangs are making lucrative profits from these illicit market sales.

"The government could build more schools from the NHS and put more police on the streets."

Cannabis is currently a Class B illegal drug, meaning someone convicted of possession could end up in jail for five years.

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer told ITV News during the election campaign that "criminalising people for possession is not the way forward".

"The Green Party would take an approach of legalising and then regulating to make sure that people's health are looked after, because ultimately that's what matters."

The Liberal Democrats have also committed to legalising cannabis for recreational use, with leader Sir Ed Davey saying a regulated market will help remove super strong skunk from the streets.

While some studies show that cannabis can help treat some mental health conditions, it can also contribute to causing them.

Anxiety is cannabis' most commonly reported adverse side effect but in extreme cases it can contribute to psychosis.

Minister for Immigration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra said: “Illegal drugs cause harm to communities and fuel criminal gangs. We will not tolerate people attempting to bring them into our country.

“Our Border Force officers are committed to finding and seizing cannabis and other illegal drugs, and last year Border Force seized a record amount of cannabis.

“Anyone caught bringing cannabis to the UK will face the full force of the law, and Border Force will continue to work relentlessly alongside the NCA to keep illegal substances off our streets.”