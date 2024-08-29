Militant commander killed in ongoing occupied West Bank operation, Israel says

Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of Israeli troops entered cities in the occupied territory, as part of what Israeli officials called a "counter-terrorism operation"

The Israeli military claims to have killed five more militants in its ongoing large-scale operation in the occupied West Bank.

Among the dead was Mohammed Jaber, a well-known commander in the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Nur Shams refugee camp.

According to Israel's military, Jaber - also known as Abu Shujaa - was killed along with four other militants on Thursday morning.

It claimed Abu Shujaa was linked to numerous attacks on Israelis, including a deadly shooting in June, and was planning more.

It comes after ten Hamas militants were killed on Wednesday after Israeli forces entered the cities of Jenin and Tulkarem, and launched a missile strike on the Al-Faraa refugee camp.

Hamas confirmed 10 of its fighters had been killed in the West Bank on Wednesday, three of whom had been killed in Jenin.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has carried out near-daily raids across the West Bank since Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

Palestinian health officials say that over 600 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since conflict broke out in Gaza last year, most in raids on Palestinian cities and towns that Israel says target militant groups.

Meanwhile, the US has announced sanctions against an Israeli organisation, Hashomer Yosh, allegedly responsible for supporting settler violence in the West Bank against Palestinians.

The US stated that after 250 Palestinian residents of a West Bank village were forced to leave, Hashomer Yosh volunteers fenced off the village to prevent residents from returning.

Officials also sanctioned an Israeli individual, Yitzhak Levi Filant, who allegedly “led a group of armed settlers to set up roadblocks and conduct patrols to pursue and attack Palestinians in their lands and forcefully expel them from their lands” in February.

