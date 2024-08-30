Abba demands Trump campaign remove videos featuring Swedish pop group's hits

Abba have hit out at Donald Trump for the use of their music at the Republican hopeful's campaign rallies.

The Swedish group have demanded that the campaign immediately remove videos featuring the “unauthorised” use of their hit songs including The Winner Takes It All and Dancing Queen.

They join several other prominent musicians making similar complaints about unauthorised music use by the Trump campaign, including the Foo Fighters and Celine Dion.

A statement from Abba's team said: “Abba has recently discovered the unauthorised use of their music and videos at a Trump event through videos that appeared online.

“As a result, Abba and its representative has promptly requested the removal and deletion of such content. No request has been received; therefore, no permission or license has been granted.”

It comes after American band the Foo Fighters expressed their disapproval at the Trump campaign's use of their 1997 song My Hero at a rally last week.

When asked on social media if they gave Trump permission, the Foo Fighters simply replied: “No”.

A spokesperson for the band later said: “Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were they would not have granted it.”

T he team behind pop superstar Celine Dion also condemned Trump for playing her classic song My Heart Will Go On during a campaign rally earlier this month.

Her management team released a statement on behalf of the Canadian artist and her record label saying the use of the song was “in no way” authorised, adding: “… And really, THAT song?”

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr also issued a complaint at use of the band's music, and said: "Consider this s*** shut right down right now.”

