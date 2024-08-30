Government won't impose four-day working week on employers

Play Brightcove video

Labour says there is nothing compulsory about their proposed plans and they will allow workers more flexibility, as ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener reports

The government has denied it will force businesses to allow staff to work a four-day week, following reports it is considering giving them the power to condense employees' hours.

Ministers have insisted they will not "impose" the change on employers, amid reports the plans are set to be announced in the autumn.

The Telegraph reported “compressed hours” could feature in a new law which could shift the balance of power, so companies would be legally obliged to offer flexible working from day one except where it is “not reasonably feasible”.

Conservative shadow business secretary Kevin Hollinrake claimed businesses are “petrified” about Labour’s Make Work Pay plans.

Education minister Baroness Jacqui Smith told ITV News the plans were about giving workers more flexibility, which in turn boosts productivity.

"The four-day week idea is not saying, 'okay I'm only going to work four-fifths of what I was working previously'," she said. "It may be a compressed hours arrangement, for example.

"So perhaps you previously worked eight hours a day for five days. Now you work 10 hours a day for four days.

"You're still doing the same amount of work but you're doing it in a way that you can fit around your childcare, your family, all the other things that people want to do alongside work."

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson has denied they would “impose” the working pattern on businesses.

"We have no plans to impose a four-day working week on employers or employees. Any changes to employment legislation will be consulted on, working in partnership with business," they said.

They added that Labour's "Make Work Pay" plans - a document the party published in May - is designed to increase productivity and create "the right conditions for businesses to support sustained economic growth".

The document did not propose a four-day week but committed the party to banning zero-hours contracts, replacing them with documents which reflect the number of hours an employee regularly works.

It also proposed a “genuine living wage”, and an end to “fire and rehire” practices where workers are laid off and then re-employed on new terms.

It is also understood any plan to open up “compressed hours” to more workers would not result in bank holiday-style weekends each week, and that employees would usually need to work their contracted hours, even if they choose to over fewer days.

"Many employers already provide good, family-friendly conditions for their workers because they know that doing so improves morale and retention," the spokesperson said.

“We are working in close partnership with business and civil society to find the balance between improving workers’ rights while supporting the brilliant businesses that pay people’s wages.”

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said allowing workers to compress their hours into four working days would be a welcome move.

Mr Ryle said: “However, these proposals would only allow workers to compress their working hours rather than reduce them, which we have found is key for improving work-life balance and also maintaining productivity.

“Compressing the same amount of hours into four days rather than five can be an important first step on the road to a true four-day week but reducing overall working hours is crucial.”

The Department for Business and Trade has vowed to set out further details of its approach within 100 days.

Conservative shadow business secretary Mr Hollinrake criticised what he called Labour's "French-style union laws".

Mr Hollinrake told The Telegraph: “Despite warning after warning from industry, Angela Rayner is pressing ahead with her French-style union laws that will make doing business more expensive in the UK.

“Labour must listen to businesses who are petrified about day one employment rights and bringing in the four-day week through the back door.”

