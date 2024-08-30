K-pop singer Taeil quits boy band NCT over accusation of sexual crime

K-pop singer Taeil has left the hugely popular boy band NCT after he was accused of a sexual crime, his label has announced.

NCT (Neo Culture Technology) consists of 25 members divided into six different sub-units: including NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT Wish.

Taeil made his debut in April 2016 in the rotational unit NCT U.

His agency, SM Entertainment announced on Wednesday on X that he would leave the boy band after being “accused in a criminal case related to a sexual crime". The label did not specify the nature of the crime.

"We recognised the seriousness of the issue, and we have decided that Taeil can no longer continue team activities,” the label said.

“We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will leave the group.”

The label added that Taeil is cooperating with the police investigation.

Taeil was recently active in NCT 127, the subunit known for experimenting with music across pop, RandB and hip-hop with elements from Korean culture.

The group has gained international recognition, with some of its songs charting on the US Billboard charts.

SM Entertainment’s statement gained over 45.7 million views in less than three hours.

The report of the criminal case could not be independently verified, and the police declined to comment.

