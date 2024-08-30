Millions told to leave their homes as Japan hit by powerful Typhoon Shanshan

N early four million people have been told to evacuate after a powerful typhoon made landfall in Japan.

The slow-moving Typhoon Shanshan brought heavy rain and flooding to southern parts of Japan on Thursday, prompting authorities to encourage millions to evacuate.

It steadily weakened to a tropical storm on Friday, but there were warnings of heavy rain and landslides in the capital Tokyo .

Thousands of residents were also reported to be left without power.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled, while train services were suspended between Tokyo and Osaka.

Earlier this week, three people were killed in a landslide in southern areas of Japan before the typhoon made landfall.

Kyushu island, in southern Japan, experienced hurricane-force winds, record rainfall and storm surges, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue a rare emergency warning.

Farmland submerged by floods caused by heavy rains in Oita prefecture, southwestern Japan, on August 29. Credit: CNN

Earlier this week, a couple in their 70s and a 30-year-old man were killed in a landslide caused by Shanshan’s winds and rains.

Japanese authorities on Thursday warned of a "life-threatening situation" in towns across Kyushu's Oita region, urging 57,000 residents to take "life-saving actions".

A level four evacuation advisory, the second-highest alert, was issued for Kyushu's 3.7 million residents.

At least one person is missing and about 80 people have been injured across the island, local government offices said.

Fallen tree brought down by strong winds in Oita prefecture, Japan. Credit: CNN

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has said that tropical storm Shanshan is now moving east towards the Shikoku and Honshu main islands with winds of 44 mph but moving slowly at 6 mph.

The JMA forecasts up to 30 centimetres of rainfall in Shikoku and central Japan, and up to 15 centimetres for Tokyo and surrounding areas over the next 24 hours through to Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...