Nasa cuts crew members from next SpaceX flight to pick up stranded astronauts

Nasa has cut two astronauts from its next crew to make room on the return trip for a pair who have been stuck at the International Space Station.

Nasa's Nick Hague and Russian Aleksandr Gorbunov will launch in September aboard a SpaceX rocket for the orbiting laboratory.

The duo will return with Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore in February, who travelled to space in early June for the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

What was meant to be an eight-day trip is now set to extend into early next year due to technical faults on their craft.

Nasa decided it’s too risky for Williams and Wilmore to fly home in the Starliner capsule, marred by thruster troubles and helium leaks.

Astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson have been bumped from the upcoming SpaceX flight to make room for the stranded pair, with Nasa saying they could fly on future missions.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams inspect safety hardware aboard the International Space Station. Credit: AP

The space agency said it took into account spaceflight experience and other factors in making the decision.

It is not clear how the rescue mission will be affected by the Federal Aviation Administration's decision to ground all SpaceX flights after one of the company's rocket boosters burst into flames.

After Nasa retired its old space shuttles, the US relied on Russia to ferry crews to the space station until SpaceX began taking astronauts in 2020.

The two countries have continued to trade seats. Next month, Nasa’s Don Pettit will be launching to the space station while Nasa's Tracy Dyson will be returning to Earth on Russian capsules.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

Nasa turned to private businesses a decade ago, wanting two competing US companies ferrying astronauts in the post-shuttle era.

Williams and Wilmore were Boeing's first crew, arriving at the space station in June for what was supposed to be a weeklong stay.

Their capsule will return empty as early as next Friday, aiming for a touchdown in the New Mexico desert.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...