Police officer in hospital after being hit by car in Scottish town

A police officer was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a South Lanarkshire town.

At around 1pm on Friday, a male police officer was struck by the vehicle on Low Waters Road, Hamilton.

He was taken to hospital shortly afterwards for treatment.

It is unknown if the officer was on duty at the time of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Low Waters Road in Hamilton around 1pm on Friday, 30 August, 2024.

“The pedestrian, a male police officer, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) was contacted for comment.

