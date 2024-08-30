Swiss city of Basel to host 2025 Eurovision Song Contest

Next year's Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted in Basel, Switzerland, organisers have said.

T he 2025 event's semi-finals will take place on May 13 and 15, with the grand final on May 17, all at the St Jakobshalle arena, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced on Friday.

Swiss singer Nemo won the 2024 singing competition in Malmö, Sweden, with the song The Code.

Basel, Switzerland’s third-largest city, was chosen by the Swiss Public Broadcasting Association and the EBU.

This will be the first time the competition will be held in the German-speaking part of Switzerland.

The competition has been staged in Lausanne in 1989, while Lugano hosted the inaugural Eurovision in 1956.Basel was selected after a competitive bidding process that examined the venue's facilities, local infrastructure, and capacity to host thousands of crew, fans, and journalists, the EBU said.

Martin Osterdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “The EBU is thrilled that Basel has been selected as the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.“The contest was born in Switzerland in Lugano back in 1956 and it’s great to be bringing it back to its birthplace almost 70 years later.”

He added: “Basel’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe makes it the ideal setting for an event that celebrates the power of music to connect people across borders.“With its unique blend of tradition and innovation, Basel reflects the spirit of the Eurovision Song Contest.“The city’s exceptional St Jakobshalle venue and outstanding hospitality will ensure a memorable experience for delegations, artists and fans alike.

This year's event in Malmö faced controversy over the participation of Israel’s Eden Golan amid the war in Gaza.

Joost Klein from the Netherlands was kicked out of the competition hours before the final due to allegations of threatening behaviour towards a female crew member.

Swedish prosecutors dropped the case against him earlier this month.

The contest is also under review by an independent expert after some delegations "didn’t respect the spirit of the rules".

The BBC has confirmed the UK will participate in the competition next year but its entrant has yet to be decided.The full list of participating broadcasters will be released later this year.Tickets for nine shows, including the final, semi-finals and dress rehearsals, are expected to go on sale in the coming months.

