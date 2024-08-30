Tory leadership contest: Who could replace Sunak and oppose Starmer?

There's a good chance the Conservative Party will soon have a leader most people have never heard of.

Of the candidates running to replace Rishi Sunak, there are two - at a push - that could be considered household names - but for many Britons, all six will be unknown entities.

Those two are former home secretaries James Cleverly and Priti Patel, but neither are favourites to win.

The party, after suffering its worst ever general election defeat, is torn on whether a shift to the right is the best strategy to regain power, or whether a return to the centre ground would help win back voters.

Because the decision on who should lead them is split between MPs and members, it is very difficult to predict which way the party will go.

Who are the people hoping to become the next leader of the opposition?

What is the process for electing a new leader?

MPs hoping to lead the Tories first had to be nominated from 10 colleagues in order to get their names on the ballot paper. Six MPs succeeded after the conclusion of the contest's first round.

Conservative MPs will then narrow the field to four candidates in a round of voting which begins on September 4.

The Tory party conference, which starts at the end of September, will act as a large scale hustings event where the candidates will make their case to MPs and members.

MPs will then vote for two finalists on October 9 and 10 before party members elect the winner in the contest's final round.

The next leader of the Conservative Party will be announced on November 2.

Priti Patel

Patel is perhaps the most well-known face in the contest and one of the most right wing.

Priti Patel speaking launches her Conservative Party leadership campaign in Westminster Credit: PA

The outspoken MP for Witham, held Cabinet positions for nearly ten years after getting elected in 2010 and was no stranger to controversy during her time in government.

She was sacked as international development secretary by Theresa May in 2017 for carrying out unauthorised meetings with Israeli officials.

But it was as Boris Johnson's home secretary where she was most divisive.

She was accused of bullying Home Office officials, claims she has always denied. She introduced the controversial Rwanda scheme and advocated for a pushback policy where Border Force would return small boats in the English Channel to France.

Patel has been relatively quiet since leaving government when Johnson quit Downing Street, which means she is not tainted by the chaos of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak as many of her opponents are.

The Brexiteer will be hoping her anti-immigration stance goes in her favour, but will know her failure to reduce illegal Channel crossings is a blot on her record.

James Cleverly

Cleverly has held several senior government roles since being elected the MP for Braintree in 2015, eventually leading two of the Great Offices of State.

Shadow home secretary James Cleverly was the first of the Conservative Party leadership contenders to announce they would stand. Credit: PA

He was a prominent face in the Johnson administration and briefly held the role of education secretary in its dying days before being promoted to lead the Foreign Office by Truss.

Cleverly was promoted again to the role of home secretary shortly after Sunak took over, and will be hoping his relative success in reducing immigration will go in his favour.

The shadow home secretary has been taking credit for a small reduction in illegal and legal migration which was confirmed by the ONS after he left office.

Despite his tough stance on immigration, the former army officer is regarded as more centre-right than Patel and says his party should aim to be a "broad church" to win back voters.

The Brexit backer was often trusted by his leaders to defend the Conservatives on the airwaves, and his straight talking attitude has made him popular with party members.

Kemi Badenoch

The jury is out on whether Kemi Badenoch is more right wing than Patel, but she has certainly courted more controversy in recent years.

Kemi Badenoch during the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) Global Annual Conference 2024. Credit: PA

She has also held several government roles since being elected the MP for North West Essex in 2017, with her most senior role being Sunak's business secretary.

Her popularity among members surged following a recent scathing attack on Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner but she had been a fan favourite for some time as a culture wars warrior - a tag she disputes.

She made a name for herself as an outspoken voice on gender issues, opposing gender neutral toilets and calling for a change to the Equality Act so that sex is defined only as someone’s biological sex.

The shadow housing secretary has accused successive Conservative prime ministers of allowing Britain to become “increasingly liberal” and tolerating “nasty identity politics”.

She said “renewal” was the first task for a new party leader and that she would aim to rebuild the party by 2030 and respond to Reform UK’s threat from the right.

Badenoch is considered the favourite to succeed Sunak.

Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick has gone on a political journey since getting elected in 2014. The MP was nicknamed “Robert Generic” when he first entered Parliament and was considered a moderate.

Robert Jenrick is second favourite among grassroots Tories to become Conservative Party leader Credit: James Manning/PA

But he has gradually moved to the right, a position he cemented as immigration minister.

The MP for Newark resigned as a minister last December, claiming the then-draft legislation designed to revive the Rwanda deportation policy did “not go far enough”.

He's campaigning on a tough stance of cutting immigration and pulling out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Jenrick is seen as the most likely contender to Ms Badenoch from the right of the party.

Tom Tugendhat

The shadow security minister has positioned himself as a moderate Conservative who is tough on migration and threats from abroad.

Tom Tugendhat previously unsuccessfully ran for the leadership in 2022 Credit: Lucy North/PA

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the Tonbridge MP indicated he would be prepared to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) if it was necessary to secure the UK’s borders.

He denied the party would be split by the contest, because on key issues including the ECHR, gender, taxes, defence and net zero, all Tories shared the same “common sense” views.

He unsuccessfully ran in 2022, when he pitched himself as the candidate untarnished by the scandals that dogged Johnson and his government - but he did accept a role in the Truss administration.

Having first entered Parliament in 2015, Mr Tugendhat chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee for five years and previously served in the military.

Mel Stride

Mel Stride was work and pensions secretary before the election. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Anyone who watched or listened to morning broadcasts during the election campaign will have seen or heard Mel Stride before. But frequently defending the Conservatives on the airwaves does not appear to have benefitted him.

In fact, being one of Sunak's closest allies and being so closely associated with the disastrous election campaign may have damaged his chances.

Stride is the least favourite to win the contest and is likely to be the first to exit the race.

The MP for Central Devon, said he believed he was the right person to “unite the party”.

He said: “We’ve substantially lost the trust of the British people and we’ve lost our reputation for competence, and I believe that I’m in a very good position to address those issues going forward.”

