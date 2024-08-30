Transfer deadline day: Flurry of deals see Ivan Toney off to Saudi Arabia

The final flurry before the transfer deadline has seen Brentford have accepted a £40 million offer from Al-Ahli for Ivan Toney while Scott McTominay is leaving Manchester United for Napoli.

Other big moves include Manchester United signing Uruguay international midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris St Germain and Aaron Ramsdale moving from Arsenal to Southampton.

The 23-year-old Ugarte has joined until June 2029 with the option to extend for a further year, for what is understood to be an initial £42 million fee.

Ugarte won the league and cup double with PSG last season, before playing every game for his country at Copa America and being named in the team of the tournament.

Manuel Ugarte is moving to Manchester United. Credit: PA

He said: "It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world."

United have also landed 18-year-old Malian midfielder Sekou Kone, who will initially be supported by the club’s academy as he settles in.

Over at Brentford England forward Toney attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, but is now set for a medical ahead of completing a move to the Saudi Pro League outfit.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his Brentford deal and has yet to feature in a Bees matchday squad this season ahead of a potential move away from West London.

Al-Ahli have also reportedly agreed a deal with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but it is uncertain if signing Toney will affect their move for the Nigeria forward.

Sam Johnstone is leaving Crystal Palace. Credit: PA

Ramsdale, 26, who played for Bournemouth earlier in his career, has signed a four-year contract at Southampton and told the club website: “I’m absolutely delighted. The way the manager wants to play, the way he was when I spoke to him, he was just full of so much enthusiasm."

Southampton have also landed Scotland international midfielder Ryan Fraser, who was a free agent.

Wolves have signed another England goalkeeper with Sam Johnstone joining from Crystal Palace on a four-year contract, with the 31-year-old costing a reported £10m fee.

Elsewhere Everton striker Neal Maupay has joined Marseille on loan for the 2024-25 season, with the French club having an obligation to buy the 28-year-old at the end of the campaign.

Maupay spent last season on loan at his former club Brentford, who have allowed midfielder Frank Onyeka to join Bundesliga Augsburg on a season-long loan – subject to international clearance.

Travelling in the other direction across the channel is midfielder Orel Mangala, who joins the Toffees on a season-long loan from Lyon, becoming the sixth summer signing at Goodison Park.

Brentford have also welcomed 18-year-old full-back Jayden Meghoma from Southampton, who has signed a four-year contract with a club option to extend the deal by an additional two years.

Brighton winger Amario Cozier-Duberry has joined Blackburn on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old joined the Seagulls on a four-year contract in July after leaving Arsenal.

