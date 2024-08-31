Mother, 32, dies after being stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival

A 32-year-old mother who was stabbed while attending Notting Hill Carnival with her young child has died in hospital, police said.

Cher Maximen was stabbed shortly before 6pm on Sunday, August 26 and officers at the scene gave her emergency medical treatment.

She was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and sadly died on the morning of Saturday, August 31.

The Metropolitan Police arrested Shakiel Thibou, 20, of Masbro Road, W12 on Tuesday.

He was charged with attempted murder and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.In light of Ms Maximen’s death, the offence will be reviewed in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service, police said. Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila of the Met’s Homicide Command, who leads the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Cher’s loved ones as they come to terms with this terrible loss.“They are being supported by specialist officers and we will make sure that support continues.“Cher was at Carnival with her young child. We have been in close contact with our local authority partners and Cher's family since soon after this incident to make sure the child is safe and looked after.”Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for Carnival, said: “The news of Cher’s tragic death is devastating for her family, the wider community and all those involved in delivering the Notting Hill Carnival."Carnival is about bringing people together in a positive celebration. That it has ended with the tragic loss of life, among other incidents of serious violence, will sadden everyone involved."

This is a breaking news story