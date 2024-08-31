ParalympicsGB go for gold in swimming, cycling and athletics on day three

ParalympicsGB will be aiming for gold in the swiming, cycling, athletics, archery and taekwondo on day three of the Games in Paris.

Swimming and cycling produced golden moments on Friday and there are high hopes of more success in the pool and at the velodrome, while there could be first golden moments on the track at the Stade de France, as well as in taekwondo and archery.

Here ITV News looks at where ParalympicsGB has serious medal opportunities.SwimmingAlice Tai will be looking to add to ParalympicsGB’s medal haul in the pool as she heads into the S8 100m backstroke as a strong favourite to claim her first individual gold.Tai missed Tokyo due to an elbow injury and has had her leg amputated below the knee in the three years since.Stephen Clegg, who won the world title in 2023 in the S12 100m backstroke, will be looking to upgrade his bronze from Tokyo while Poppy Maskill will be looking to add a second gold in the S14 200m freestyle, which also features Olivia Newman Baronius, Louise Fiddes.

William Ellard goes for a second medal in the men’s race.The youngest member of the British team, 13-year-old Iona Winnifrith, competes in the women’s SM7 200m individual medley.CyclingThe velodrome has already provided a rich seam of gold and there are more strong hopes of success on Saturday.World champion Archie Atkinson looks to add to the medal haul in the C4 4,000m individual pursuit.And Jaco Van Gass looks for his second gold of the Games in the men’s C1-3 1,000m time trial.AthleticsSprint stars Thomas Young and Sophie Hahn will be looking to kickstart success in the Stade de France as they defend their titles in the T38 100m.David Weir also returns to the track in the T54 5,000m.

ArcheryParalympicsGB will also be hoping for success in the para-archery with defending champion Phoebe Paterson Pine and Jodie Grinham in the women’s compound, as well as Victoria Kingstone in the women’s W1.

Taekwondo

Amy Truesdale and Matt Bush carry British hopes in the taekwondo at the Grand Palais.

Truesdale is looking to add to her international medal haul as she competes in the women’s K44 +65kg.

Truesdale, who secured a bronze at Tokyo and is a three-time world champion and four-time European champion, opens her campaign in the quarter-final stage ahead of the gold medal bout.

In the men’s K44 +80kg, two-time world champion Matt Bush rounds off ParalympicsGB’s taekwondo campaign as he targets a spot in the gold medal bout

Bush, who missed Tokyo through injury, gets his campaign underway at the quarter-final stage this afternoon.

Elsewhere, GB’s wheelchair rugby squad take on host nation France at 7.30pm, while both the men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams face Canada in group matches.

