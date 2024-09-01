Far-right German party set to win a state election for first time since WWII

A far-right party is set to win a state election in Germany for the first time since World War II.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) is projected to win in the country's east following Sunday's elections and set to finish at least a very close second to mainstream conservatives in a second vote.

Exit polls predict the party will win in Thuringia and finish second in neighbouring Saxony, just behind the center-right Christian Democratic Union.

Meanwhile, parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s unpopular national government obtained extremely weak results.

“An openly right-wing extremist party has become the strongest force in a state parliament for the first time since 1949, and that causes many people very deep concern and fear,” said Omid Nouripour, a leader of the Greens, one of the national governing parties.

Other parties say they won't put AfD in power by joining it in a coalition, however its strength now means it is likely to make forming new state governments extremely difficult.

“This is a historic success for us,” Alice Weidel, a national co-leader of AfD, told German broadcaster ARD. She described the result as a “requiem” for Scholz's coalition.

The CDU's national general secretary, Carsten Linnemann, said that “voters in both states knew that we wouldn't form a coalition with AfD, and it will stay that way — we are very, very clear on this."

Weidel denounced that as “pure ignorance” and said that “voters want AfD to participate in a government.”

AfD is at its strongest in the formerly communist east, and the domestic intelligence agency has the party’s branches in both Saxony and Thuringia under official surveillance as “proven right-wing extremist” groups.

Its leader in Thuringia, Björn Höcke, has been convicted of knowingly using a Nazi slogan at political events.

Deep discontent with the national government, anti-immigration sentiment and skepticism toward German military aid for Ukraine are contributing to support for populist parties in the east, which is less prosperous than western Germany.

The August 23 knife attack in the western city of Solingen where a suspected extremist from Syria is accused of killing three people helped push immigration back to the top of Germany's political agenda.

Scholz's government announced new restrictions on knives and new measures to ease deportations in response to the attack.

Germany's next national election is due in a little over a year.

