Paralympics day four: GB stars look to add to golden success

Great Britain's medal hopefuls will target more medals on day four of the Paralympics in Paris following a flurry of golds on Saturday.

ParalympicsGB have won a total of 11 golds in the first three days of the competition, behind only China in the medal table.

Alice Tai, Stephen Clegg and William Ellard starred in a super Saturday for Great Britain’s swimmers at La Defense Arena, all claiming victory in a 36-minute gold rush.

At the Grand Palais, Amy Truesdale won Britain’s first Paralympics taekwondo gold and was quickly followed by a second from Matt Bush.

ParalympicsGB will be chasing more success in swimming and in the veledrome on Sunday, while there are plenty of medal hopes in athletics, rowing and boccia.Swimming

Maisie Summers-Newton defended her 200-metre individual medley title on Friday and will look to repeat the feat in the SB6 100 metres breaststroke amid a host of hopes to add to the medal tally in the pool.

Grace Harvey will aim to upgrade her silver from Tokyo in the SB5 event.

Great Britain's Grace Harvey will compete on Sunday Credit: PA

The new-look mixed S14 4×100 freestyle relay quartet are defending champions, while Brock Whiston carries British hopes in the SM8 200 metres medley.

Rowing

There are more chances of gold on the water in rowing, with Lauren Rowles and Gregg Stevenson chasing success in the mixed double sculls with the PR3 mixed coxed four favourites to win their final.

Cycling

The velodrome again provides plenty of hopes for gold – Neil Fachie and guide Matt Rotherham looking to defend their 1,000m time trial title, while Neil’s wife Lora does the same in the 3,000m pursuit alongside guide Corrine Hall.

Geat Britain's Lora Fachie and pilot Corrine Hall will comepete on Sunday Credit: PA

She will face tough opposition from two other British pairs, Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan, the world champions, and Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl.

The ParalympicsGB team sprint team will also be a medal hope in the final event of the track cycling programme.

Athletics

On the track, Hannah Cockcroft will be looking to continue a golden run in the T34 100m with Kare Adenegan among those looking to dethrone her.

Sabrina Fortune starts favourite in the F20 shot as she looks to add the Paralympic title to her world championship and world record.

Boccia

Elsewhere, Claire Taggart will be chasing success in boccia.

Wheelchair rugby

Britain’s wheelchair rugby team continue the defence of their title with a semi-final clash against the USA in a repeat of the Tokyo final.

Meanwhile, Paralympic triathlon events scheduled for Sunday have been postponed due to fresh concerns about the quality of water in the River Seine.

Eleven events were due to start with a swim leg in the river on Sunday morning, but organisers said they had been delayed due to a decrease in water quality following rain in the previous two days.

The events have been rescheduled for Monday if continued testing shows an improvement in the water quality.

