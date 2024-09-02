An electrician, who spent more than ten years secretly recording people in their own homes, has pleaded guilty to voyeurism.

James Denholm, 34, previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges including voyeurism and stalking in a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff's Court.

He was caught after a victim found a recording device under her bed on May 23, 2022 and called police, prosecutors said.

A search was carried out at Denholm’s Aberdeen home where officers discovered various hard drives, SD cards, mobile phones, laptops and cameras.

Evidence of his offending, involving 17 people, was recovered from the devices, with videos dating from June 2013 until August 2023.

A number of women were filmed in intimate situations without their consent, prosecutors said.

The 34-year-old also admitted possessing indecent images and videos of children between 2007 and 2012.

He pleaded guilty to the offences on July 22 and was jailed for two years and eight months when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing on Monday September 2, the Crown Office said.

Alison McKenzie, procurator fiscal for Grampian, Highlands and Islands, described Denholm’s behaviour as “depraved”.

She said: “James Denholm exploited a position of trust to gain access to his victims during this alarming pattern of behaviour.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

"He filmed several individuals during private moments in places where they should have felt safe, such as their own homes and in public bathrooms.”

She added: “I hope this conviction serves as a warning to others that we take crimes of this nature extremely seriously and will use all the tools available to us to seek justice.”

Denholm pleaded guilty to 16 charges, the Crown Office said.

He will remain under supervision for a further two years and six months following his release.

His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely and he was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for a period of seven years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...