General strike underway in Israel as protesters demand hostage release deal

The Israeli Defence Forces said the bodies of two women and four men were recovered from an underground tunnel in Rafah

A general strike affecting airports, shopping centres and schools in Israel is underway in a day of action demanding the government reaches a Gaza ceasefire deal to release hostages held by Hamas.

The move was organised by Israel's largest trade union, the Histadrut, and marks the first of its kind since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, where some 250 people were taken hostage by the militant group.

Flights from Israel's Ben-Gurion airport were halted between 8am and 10am local time (6am - 8am BST), with some slight delays.

Banks, some large shopping centres and government offices were closed due to the strike, and public transit was limited. In Tel Aviv, school hours were shortened and public nurseries were closed.

Others parts of Israel were not participating in the strike, including in Jerusalem.

There was a night of protests on Sunday, with organisers estimating 500,000 people took to the streets after news six more hostages had been found dead in Gaza.

Demonstrators demanded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas where remaining hostages would be released, chanting "Now! Now!".

Thousands of people, some of them weeping, gathered outside Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem. In Tel Aviv, hostages' relatives marched with coffins.

Izzat al-Rishq, a senior Hamas official, said the hostages would still be alive if Israel had accepted a US-backed ceasefire proposal that Hamas said it had agreed to in July.

Three of the six hostages found dead were reportedly scheduled to be released in the first phase of the deal.

Hamas has offered to release the hostages in return for an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants.

People block a road as they protest calling for a deal for immediate release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. Credit: AP

The Israeli government blamed Hamas for stalled negotiations, and said the six hostages were killed shortly before Israeli forces discovered their bodies in a tunnel beneath Gaza.

“Whoever murders hostages doesn’t want a deal,” he said.

One of those found dead was Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, who lost part of his left arm to a grenade on October 7.

The army identified the others as Ori Danino, 25; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Almog Sarusi, 27; Alexander Lobanov, 33; and Carmel Gat, 40.

According to the Israeli Health Ministry, the hostages were shot at close range and were recovered just half a mile from where a hostage was rescued alive last week.

During the funeral of Almog Sarusi, his mother said: “You were abandoned on and on, daily, hour after hour, 331 days.

“You and so many beautiful and pure souls.”

