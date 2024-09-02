Paralympics 2024: GB's medal haul climbs after winning five golds on fifth day

ParalympicsGB have enjoyed another day in the medals after a record-breaking haul of golds over the weekend.

On day five, they added another five gold medals to their already impressive medal tally, with medals coming from the boccia, swimming and triathlon.

ParalympicsGB are currently second on the medal table with 26 golds, 14 silvers and 10 bronzes.

Two of the gold medals were added after Dave Ellis and Megan Richter grabbed the podium's top spot in the triathlon.

Ellis set aside previous Paralympic frustration and issues with the River Seine water quality to claim the men's PTVI3 title in Paris.

The 38-year-old, who is visually impaired had his Tokyo 2020 ambitions derailed by a snapped bike chain.

Shortly after his triumph, teammate Richter won the women's PTS4 event in one hour, 14 minutes and 30 seconds.

ParalympicsGB experienced a record-breaking day four in Paris, taking home 12 golds in a single day, a new record for the most champions in a single day and bettering the previous high of nine in both Rio and Beijing.

Here, ITV News looks at the other winners and hopefuls throughout day five of the Paris Paralympics...

Athletics

Two-time Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock will go for gold in the men’s T64 100m final on Monday after he finished third in qualifying at the end of a joyful day four for Great Britain.

“I feel like I’m slowly getting there,” Peacock reflected, having claimed bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

“It is going to be a fight and I just have to try and get there.”

David Weir will also be in athletics action on Monday in the men’s T54 1500m.

Para-badminton

Great Britain's Daniel Bethell with his silver medal after the Men's Singles SL3 Gold Medal Match. Credit: ParalympicsGB

Daniel Bethell came close to upgrading the silver he secured in Tokyo, but the 28-year-old lost the deciding game of his gold medal match to India's Kumar Nitesh.

A closely fought contest, Bethell narrowly lost 23-21 to the Nitesh. And, while it wasn't the gold he was hoping for, his medal represents the 2,000th won in ParalympicsGB history.

Boccia

Stephen McGuire took gold in the men's BC4 boccia gold medal match after beating Colombia's Edilson Chica. Credit: PA

Britain's Stephen McGuire has won Paralympic boccia gold after beating Columbia's Edilson Chica to win the BC4 men's individual title.

After a confident performance, McGuire soundly defeated the Colombian with an assured 8-5 win in the final.

Draped in the Union flag, McGuire left the arena not only with a gold medal but the cheers of those in attendance.

Swimming

Back in the pool ParalympicsGB enjoyed another successful day with Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddles both securing the top spot on the podium.

World champion Challis put on a dominant performance to win the women's S3 50m backstroke final, followed by Fiddles holding off Brazil's Debora and Beatriz Carneiro to take gold in the S14m 100m breaststroke final.

