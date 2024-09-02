Parliament returns: What's on Keir Starmer's to-do list?

Words by ITV News Politics Producer Elisa Menendez and ITV News Producer Connor Parker

As Parliament returned today for the new political year, Sir Keir Starmer is working his way through a full in-tray to push through his government's legislative priorities.

Over the last few weeks, the prime minister has been preparing the nation for the "tough decisions" his new administration will take, including plans to slash the winter fuel allowance for 10 million pensioners and refusing to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

With just over a fortnight to go until the start of the political party conference season and with Labour's first financial Budget next month, the government is having to hit the ground running with a packed legislative agenda, while facing tough questions around proposed tax hikes and the UK's position on the Middle East.

Parliament returned this week. Credit: PA

The government is hoping to push through new laws, such as nationalising the railways and creating a publicly-owned energy company, ahead of the start of the political party conference season in just over a fortnight.

This all comes as the government faces fierce criticism from Tory leadership hopefuls, as the party moves towards choosing Rishi Sunak's successor with Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly officially launching their campaigns on Monday.

Final Grenfell inquiry report

Wednesday will bring perhaps the biggest moment for the Commons to discuss this week when the Grenfell Tower Inquiry publishes its final report.

The long-running inquiry’s second report will present findings on how the west London tower block came to be in a condition which allowed the flames to spread so quickly, tragically claiming the lives of 72 people in 2017.

Survivors, bereaved families, campaigners and politicians have long criticised those who have been "passing the buck" on the issue of fixing buildings fitted with combustible cladding.

The Grenfell report is due out this week. Credit: PA

All eyes will be on Labour to ensure those responsible for remediating thousands of properties fitted with unsafe cladding are held to account, while campaigners have highlighted the "sheer lack of progress" on wider building safety. Angela Rayner agreed with this criticism when she visited the site of the fire last month as she insisted more "urgency" was needed.

Starmer has been criticised by the group, End Our Cladding Scandal, for having "chosen to not say a word about the building safety crisis since he became prime minister, preferring instead to focus on building new homes rather than rescuing ordinary people from this living nightmare".

Back to school announcement

On Monday the government announced it would be scrapping the one-word Ofsted judgements with immediate effect.

The announcement follows engagement with the teaching sector and the family of headteacher Ruth Perry, after a coroner’s inquest found the Ofsted inspection process had likely contributed to her death.

Teaching unions were quick to welcome the news, with the National Education Union saying it was a step in the right direction but going as far as saying Ofsted needed to be replaced altogether.

The one-word judgements had been defended by Ofsted and the previous government due to the clarity of information they provided parents but the system had been under intense scrutiny since the death of Perry.

The government said the system will be replaced school report cards, set to be introduced from September 2025, which will “provide parents with a full and comprehensive assessment of how schools are performing and ensure that inspections are more effective in driving improvement.”

A report on the system is due out on Tuesday and it will be Labour's first big reform to the education system since they came to power.

Legislation on Great British Energy

Great British Energy (GBE) was one of Labour's most prominent policies during the campaign and the government plans to press ahead with getting it through Parliament this week.

It will receive a second reading on September 5 with the government hoping to kick start a relationship between the new publicly owned company and the Crown Estate to accelerate the development of offshore windfarms on Royal owned land.

Great British Energy was central to Labour's election campaign. Credit: PA

The Crown Estate owns the vast majority of Britain’s seabed, stretching up to 12 nautical miles from the mainland, and leases parts of it to wind farm operators.

The policy is a pivotal part of Labour's pitch to answering the energy crisis and subsequent cost of living crisis.

They have said the new company will lead to lower energy bills for families but they have been accused of not detailing how this will happen, with most plans for GBE currently centred around investing in long-term projects.

Transport: Nationalising the railways

Nationalising the railways has been a Labour policy for more than a decade and they will finally have a chance to make the pledge a reality this week.

The Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill would ensure that appointing a public sector train operator as existing contracts expire becomes the default position rather than a last resort.

It would mean privately owned operators such as Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway and Thameslink would be gradually brought into public ownership.

The final stage of the bill is being read this week with the committee stage and third reading due on Tuesday.

Business: Workers' rights

Labour also made a big pitch about reforming workers rights during the campaign but since they've come to power they've been accused of watering down their previous commitments.

The Plan To Make Work Pay was published two days after the election was called.

It promised to scrap zero-hour contracts, replacing them with documents which reflect the number of hours an employee regularly works, a “genuine living wage”, and an end to “fire and rehire” practices where workers are laid off and then re-employed on new terms.

It has also been suggested the government may introduce a four-day working week by giving employees the opportunity to compress their hours into four days rather than five.

Last week Labour insisted they wouldn't impose the policy on employers and would work with them to encourage its take up after it was leaked to the press.

The Employment Rights Bill is due to be presented to Parliament this autumn and Labour promised it would be voted on during its first 100 days in office.

Economy: Benefit changes and tax hike plans

Ahead of the Budget in October, the prime minister and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have made it clear the government will have to make "tough decisions" due to a £22 billion "black hole" in public spending they say the Tories left behind.

Sir Keir has been warning the public for some weeks that things "will get worse before they get better."

Among such decisions, Starmer continues to face pressure to drop plans to remove the Winter fuel allowance from retired people not on pension credit.

The sudden announcement of the policy shocked many with several charities that help the elderly warning some people will not be able to afford the heating they need this winter.

Although no one knows exactly what will be in the budget when it is announced most pundits seem confident Labour will stick to their pledge to not increase income tax, VAT and national insurance.

But the chancellor has said taxes will have to go up leaving the smaller money earners for the government the most likely to face changes.

The prime minister was unable to say a rise in fuel duty would not be part of the package when the Budget is announced on October 30.

Other taxes that could be tweaked are council tax and inheritance tax.

