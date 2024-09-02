Russia has struck Ukraine's capital Kyiv with drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles overnight, leaving three people injured.

The attack damaged two nurseries as children in Ukraine prepared to return to school after the summer holidays.

A s eries of explosions were reported in the early hours of the morning, starting multiple fires, and sending debris across Kyiv.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia launched 35 missiles of various types and 26 Shahed drones at Ukraine overnight.

Nine ballistic missiles, 13 cruise missiles and 20 drones were downed, it added.

“There will be an answer for everything. The enemy will feel it,” the head of the presidential office, Andrii Yermak, posted on his Telegram page following the attack.

Ministry of Defence said Russia were accelerating their advance on eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

Ukrainian forces are also continuing their incursion into Russia's Kursk region, where they claimed to have captured more than 590 Russian soldiers.

Russian air defences intercepted 158 Ukrainian drones during the night on Saturday night, including two over Moscow and nine over the surrounding region, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...