Former Page Three model Samantha Fox threatened to knock a police officer's teeth out as he attempted to remove her from a plane after a drunken incident on a British Airways flight, a court has heard.

Ms Fox, 58, had earlier pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Heathrow airport on December 3 2023 at a hearing at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.

She also admitted using threatening behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress to a police constable during the incident, which stopped the London to Hamburg flight from taking off.

The officer said the level of abuse he was subjected to by Ms Fox was the "most disgusting" he had ever endured.

The flight – which was carrying 162 adults and four children – was delayed by 12 hours until 7.30am the next day.

Julianna Belinfante, prosecuting, said flight staff were made aware that Ms Fox was “having an argument and being rude towards the gate staff” at 7pm and was seen “walking and behaving strangely and was slurring her words, and staff could smell alcohol on her”.

Ms Fox began “behaving in a confrontational manner” towards her wife, Linda Olsen, and after the former model began “rocking back and forth in her chair, headbutting the seat in front of her” the decision was made to return the plane to the gate, the court heard.

Samantha Fox on stage during the Brit Awards 2010, at Earls Court, London Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The police were called to remove the pop singer from the plane and one officer said it was “clear to him that she was drunk”.

Ms Belinfante said Ms Fox was described by officers as “rude and argumentative” and became “verbally abusive” towards them as she was escorted out of the airport.

The Celebrity Big Brother star had been due to stand trial at the same court after denying assaulting Mrs Olsen during the incident, but the charge was dropped.

It is understood this came after changes to the evidence meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

Alastair Smith, defending, said the “suggestion of a punch” was “never substantiated” and arose because “there was an air stewardess who thought she’d heard something which then got communicated as a physical act”.

In security footage shown to the court, Ms Fox could be heard telling one officer “I know where you live” as she was being led to the cells, and threatening to “go on TV in two days and tell all about you”.

In a witness statement, the officer of 10 years said: “The sustained level of abuse I was subjected to over a period well exceeding two hours was definitely the most long and most disgusting I have been subjected to.”

Samantha Fox arrives at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Ms Fox walked towards the officer, who “pushed her back” and she continued “being abusive to the officer”, the court heard, including lunging at him with her arm and kicking her leg towards him.

“Ms Fox continued being abusive for some time, threatening to sue the officer,” Ms Belinfante said.

The court was told Ms Fox told the officer “I know where you live, where your kids live, get me a lawyer” in a spree of “relentless and often vile” abuse that lasted until about 1.30am.

Ms Fox gave a no comment interview while in custody but mentioned the flight was to a “charity event” in Germany and apologised for the incident, the court heard.

“Ms Fox suffers from depression and ADHD and said at the end of the interview she was shocked and apologised for the plane turning back,” Ms Belinfante said.

Mr Smith, defending, said Fox had purchased two drinks at the airport to “calm her nerves” as she was “suffering from severe anxiety” at the time.

Ms Fox will be sentenced on Monday afternoon.

The pop singer, who appeared on the court list as Samantha Olson Fox, featured as a model on The Sun’s Page Three from 1983, when she was 16, until 1986 – the year she released her debut album.

As a singer, Ms Fox is known for 1980s hits including Touch Me (I Want Your Body), Nothing’s Gonna Stop Me Now and Naughty Girls (Need Love Too).

