Thunderstorm warnings remain in place on Monday, with the Met Office warning up to three inches of rain could fall in parts of the UK.

The yellow warning was issued over the weekend, and another warning covering large areas of the UK, will be in place until midnight on Monday.

Between 30 and 40mm of rain could fall in an hour on Monday, the Met Office said, while some areas may even see between 60 and 80mm, potentially sparking flash flooding.

Meteorologist Marco Petagna said the thunderstorms are due to “low pressure sitting over the UK”.

He said: “There’s a risk of heavy showers which could be thundery in places, especially central and eastern parts of the UK.”

The area under a yellow warning includes the east and north-east of Scotland, the north of England, the West Midlands, and Wales.

Flooding, lightning strikes, travel delays and cancellations are possible and there is also a slight chance of power cuts, Mr Petagna added.

On Sunday, up to 25mm of rain fell in an hour in parts of Dorset, while temperatures reached 30C in the south east.

On Monday the temperatures are set to reach 25C, again in the south east, and it will feel colder towards the north and west, the Met Office said.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to see lighter and more scattered showers and sunshine but from Thursday onwards thunderstorms are again expected in the south.

