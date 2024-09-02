UK suspends some arms export licences to Israel

The government will suspend some arms export licences to Israel due to a "clear risk" they could be used to "commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law".

Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel will be suspended.

But he added that the government will "continue to support Israel's right to defence in accordance with international humanitarian laws", adding it was not a decision that was taken "lightly".

Lammy also insisted the partial arms suspension is “not a determination of innocence or guilt” and that "we have not and could not arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law".

He told the Commons: “Facing a conflict such as this, it is this government’s legal duty to review export licences.

"Criteria 2C of the strategic export licensing criteria states that the government will not issue export licences if there is a clear risk that the items might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

“It is with regret that I inform the House today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law."

He has also introduced new sanctions on four Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) force targets who play a role in supporting Iranian proxy actions in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

More to follow...