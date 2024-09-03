Play Brightcove video

The Foreign Secretary David Lammy has announced the suspension of 30 arms export licences - out of a total of 350

The government has faced backlash after deciding to suspend some arms export licenses to Israel over concerns they could be used to breach international humanitarian law.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews has expressed "deep concern" with the government's decision, saying it sends a "dangerous message to Hamas that they can commit appalling atrocities".

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said on X that the decision “beggars belief” when “Israel is fighting a war for its very survival on seven fronts forced upon it on October 7, and at the very moment when six hostages were murdered in cold blood."

Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant said he was “deeply disheartened” and also criticised the timing of the announcement following the deaths of the hostages in Gaza.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson questioned Lammy and Keir Starmer asking why were they “abandoning Israel”, adding “Do they want Hamas to win?”.

About 30 out of 350 arms licences have been suspended due to concerns that there is a “clear risk” they could be "used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Monday.

Defence Secretary John Healey has said that the suspension will not have a "material impact" on Israel's security.

He told Times Radio: "As I said to the defence minister Yoav Gallant yesterday when I spoke to him before the announcement, we have a duty to follow the law.

"But this does not alter our unshakable commitment to support Israel’s right to self-defence and to the defence of Israel if it comes under direct attack again, just as UK jets back in April helped intercept Iranian drones and missiles that were targeted directly at Israeli civilians."

Charities have warned that the government's suspension of around 30 arms export licences to Israel "does not go far enough".

A “total ban” is the “only way to categorically ensure arms sold to Israel are not used in violations of human rights”, Christian Aid’s head of Middle East policy William Bell said.

He added that “urgent steps” were needed to end the suffering of people in the region.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s chief executive, said the government’s action was “riddled with loopholes” including exempting the F-35 fighter jet programme.Mr Deshmukh said the exemption represented a “catastrophically bad decision for the future of arms control”.

The list of suspended items includes important components for military aircraft, including F-16 jets and drones, as well as naval systems and targeting equipment.

Lammy added that a review conducted by the government could not “arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law” in Gaza, but ministers still have a legal duty to review export licences.

The government has said that "insufficient" humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza and reports of mistreatment against detainees were crucial factors in its decision.

Lammy said there was no choice but to halt some arms exports.

The government assessment which Lammy used to make his decision concluded that “Israel has not fulfilled its duty as Occupying Power to ensure – to the fullest extent of the means available to it – those supplies essential to the survival of the population of Gaza.

“It has concluded that the level of aid remains insufficient," it added.

It also said there “have been credible claims of the mistreatment of detainees” at a “volume and consistency” which suggest “at least some instances of mistreatment contrary to IHL (international humanitarian law)".

The government suggested, however, that it is not possible to defiantly judge “allegations regarding Israel’s conduct of hostilities”, partly because of the “opaque and contested information environment in Gaza”.

Israeli demonstrators light a bonfire during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages on Monday. Credit: AP

It comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked for forgiveness as thousands of Israelis hit the streets in protest over the weekend after the Israel Defence Force (IDF) recovered the bodies of six hostages in Gaza.

Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Ori Danino were found dead on Saturday in a tunnel in Rafah, the Israeli military said.

In May, a long-awaited report by the US government found Israel may have breached international humanitarian law by using US weapons in Gaza.

A former Israeli detention guard turned whistleblower leaked a photograph of a Palestinian prisoner forced to stand in a stressed position, and told ITV News last month that what he witnessed "made his stomach turn".

The war broke out after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and abducting around 250.

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's attacks in Gaza, according to Gaza's health ministry.

