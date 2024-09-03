A major rescue operation is ongoing in the English Channel after a boat carrying dozens of migrants has capsized, French media reports.

At least ten people are in a critical condition, according to French outlet BFMTV.

Police, firefighters and other emergency services have joined the coastguard in the rescue efforts.

The boat is thought to have had at least 50 people on board when it got into difficulty off the coast of Le Portel.

A spokesperson from the French maritime prefecture for the English Channel and the North Sea said several of those rescued require emergency medical care and a medical centre has been set up at Boulogne-sur-Mer.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow

