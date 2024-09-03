More than 40 dead after Russian attack on Ukraine hospital, Zelenskyy says

At least 41 people have died after two Russian ballistic missiles struck an educational facility and a nearby hospital in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

The strike on the Poltava region, in central Ukraine, also injured 180 people, Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

The missiles hit shortly after the air raid alert sounded, when many people were on their way to a bomb shelter.

The strike appeared to be one of the most deadly since the war began.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry described the strike as "barbaric".

“One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved,” Zelenskyy said.“All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation,” he added. He said he had ordered “a full and prompt investigation” into what happened. Zelenskyy didn't provide any further details.

