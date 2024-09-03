Paralympic Games 2024: Britain heads into day six with more hopes of gold

ParalympicsGB took home six gold medals on day five of the Games, adding to the record-breaking 12 they secured on Sunday.

The wins place them firmly in second place on the medal table, behind China, with 29 golds, 14 silvers and ten bronzes.

There are some 50 gold medals up for grabs on day six of the Paralympic Games in Paris, including the first in para-equestrian and wheelchair-fencing.

Here, ITV News takes a look at who could bring home medals from ParalympicsGB on day six of the Games.

Swimming

Ellie Challis will be looking to follow up the gold she took in the women's S3 50m backstroke with a second medal in two days as she competes in the S3 100m freestyle.

Teammate Tully Kearney is going for her third gold of the Games in the women’s S5 50m backstroke.

She will be hoping to follow up on her 100m and 200m S5 freestyle golds in the final.

Great Britain's Ellie Challis with her gold medal following the Women's 50m Backstroke S3 Final. Credit: PA

Grace Harvey is also bidding to become a multiple gold medallist as she looks to add to her gold in the women’s 100m SB5 breaststroke with a medal in the S6 50m butterfly.

Faye Rogers and Callie-Ann Warrington will both be targeting gold in the women’s S10 100m butterfly.

Rogers is the world champion and European record holder, but will face competition from her teammate, the European champion.

While identical twins Eliza and Scarlett Humphrey compete in the 200m SM11 individual medley.

Para-equestrian

It’s the first three finals in the para equestrian on Tuesday, with the individual dressage event finals in the Grades I-III classifications.

Natasha Baker is going for her seventh Paralympic gold when she competes in the Grade III final at 8am.

Baker, who has golds in the individual event from London and Rio, as well as a silver from Tokyo, will be riding Dawn Chorus, who she also rode in Tokyo.

She said: “It is going to be tougher than ever to win those medals this time."

Tokyo bronze medallist Georgia Wilson will be riding Sakura in the Grade II final at 10.45am, as she aims to be on the podium for the second straight Games.

Mari Durward-Akhurst makes her Paralympics debut riding Athene Lindebjerg in the Grade I final at 12.35pm.

Wheelchair-fencing

ParalympicsGB are chasing three wheelchair fencing golds on Tuesday.

Piers Gilliver will look to add a men’s sabre A medal to the epee gold he won in Tokyo.

Gilliver, who has a World Championship silver and two bronzes in sabre, as well as two European golds.

Dimitri Coutya, who has individual bronzes in epee and foil from Tokyo, will go in the men’s sabre B competition from 12.30pm, ahead of the final at 19.50pm.

Gemma Collis is competing at her third Paralympics and looking to add her first Paralympic medal to her 18 World Cup medals.

Athletics

There are two T54 1500m finals tomorrow, with the women competing at 11.19am and the men’s final at 20.09pm.

Sammi Kinghorn, who has a T53 800m silver to her name already in Paris, cruised through her heat in second, while Melanie Woods and Eden Rainbow-Cooper came through the other heat.

David Weir, who has Paralympic golds in this event from Beijing and London, will be joined by Nathan Maguire and Daniel Sidbury in tonight’s qualifying session.

Elsewhere, boccia, para table tennis, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball all continue.

