ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster spoke to Ofsted's new boss, Sir Martyn Oliver, about the findings from education watchdogs independent review

The head of Osted has said acknowledged it "should be held accountable" after an independent review concluded that it's initial response to the death of headteacher Ruth Perry appeared "defensive and complacent".

Mrs Perry took her life in January 2023 after an Ofsted report downgraded her Primary School in Reading from its highest rating of "outstanding" to its lowest rating – "inadequate".

Sir Martyn Oliver was appointed Chief Inspector of the watchdog a year later in January 2024 and today told ITV News he is "determined to make a difference" with he findings from this report.

Sir Oliver acknowledged that Ofsted is a "public body and we should be held accountable by the public and not be defensive, but be open and transparent.

"I've always known that providers on the whole didn't like the single word judgement, but I genuinely thought that parents and carers wanted that clarity and simplicity. But we've heard in the Big Listen that that's not the case.

"Parents have said they want nuance" said Sir Oliver.

Christine Gilbert, who led the report, found that Ofsted did not make any attempt to contact the school in the aftermath of Ruth's death.

When asked by ITV News why Ofsted didn't reach out to the school or family on a personal level, Sir Oliver responded "That was before my time.

"On my second day I met Professor Waters, who's been incredibly courageous".

Sir Oliver insisted his team has been in touch with Mrs Perry’s sister, Professor Julia Waters this week and that she was given early access to the report.

"As I said to her when I first met her, I'm determined to make a difference, the difference that she was looking for. She said herself that some of the actions that we have taken could have made a difference" said Sir Oliver.

The single word judgement framework that Ofsted inspects against will remain in place over the next 12 months.

An overall effectiveness grade is formed from four sub-catagories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

However, Sir Oliver states he "fully accepts" Dane Christine Gilbert's recommendations laid out in the report.

Since taking over as Chief Inspector Sir Oliver argues he has introduced "significant change" to the way Ofsted operates:

"People can feel a difference on the ground and along with the Secretary of State, we are resetting relationships, working together and working transparently with the trade unions, with people, making sure that we build a better accountability system going forward, but still champion children, especially the most vulnerable, to have the best education and care possible."

