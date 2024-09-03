What arms export licences to Israel has the UK government suspended?

Dozens of arms export licences which the UK issues to Israel have been suspended, the government has announced.

Some 30 licences have been impacted by the decision amid concerns a "clear risk" exists that they could be used to breach international humanitarian law in Gaza.

The development has sparked outcry from Israel and Jewish bodies in the UK, such as the Board of Deputies of British Jews which expressed its "deep concern" over the announcement.

So what arms export licences has the government decided to suspend?

Foreign Secretary David Lammy told the House of Commons on Monday that the government was suspending arms exports to Israel which "include equipment that we assess is for use in the current conflict in Gaza".

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds later provided further clarity, in a written ministerial statement, as to what is exactly included.

He said "components for fighter aircraft [F-16s], parts for unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs], naval systems, and targeting equipment" were subjected to the licence suspension.

All affected exporters will be notified of that suspension, Reynolds added.

Separately, the business secretary revealed that exports to the global F-35 fighter jet programme will be excluded from the suspension decision, except where going directly to Israel, to avoid "prejudicing the entire" scheme.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning

How will this impact Israel?

Currently, it is unclear what level of impact the government's decision will have on Israel's ability to fight its war against Hamas.

But Defence Secretary John Healey has said that the suspension will not have a "material impact" on Israel's security.

The UK still provides more than 300 arms export licences to Israel, even without the suspended licences.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…