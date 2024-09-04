Britain's Jack Draper reaches US Open semi-final in straight sets victory

British tennis player Jack Draper has secured his place in the semi-finals of the US Open, beating opponent Alex De Minaur in straight sets.

The stunning victory saw him become the first British man to reach the final four at the tournament since Andy Murray in 2012.

Australia's De Minaur, currently world number 10, was beaten by Draper in a 6-3 7-5 6-2 win.

Draper's next match will come on Friday, where he will meet either world number one Jannik Sinner or 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev to try and earn a place in the final.

De Minaur appeared to be struggling with injury throughout the face-off, with reports he cut his practice session short before the match began.

Draper took full advantage, with two breaks of serve allowing him to take the opening set – although he did miss five set points.

The 22-year-old, whose early career had been stunted by injury problems, got another break early in the second set - but had a medical timeout for treatment on his hamstring.

But he continued to dominate and had five break points for a 5-2 lead in the second set, only for De Minaur to find his renowned fighting spirit and level at 5-5.

Draper was not in the mood to let it slip, though, and immediately broke back before serving the set out.

De Minaur was under constant threat and Draper moved to finish the Australian off at 2-2, winning four successive games to reach the last four.

