A 26-year-old British woman has been found dead and a 32-year-old British man remains missing, after both were caught in a flash flood while hiking in Majorca.

Spain’s Civil Guard said that both were walking along a path in the Tramontana mountains that lead through a small canyon to the sea when the storm hit on Tuesday.

Spain's meteorological agency had issued an orange risk alert in the area where the pair were swept away, forecasting strong rain and storms.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez, from Spain's Guardia Civil Mountain Rescue Group, confirmed ten other people had been rescued at different points along the ravine

They reported seeing two people dragged away by flood waters, sparking a search and rescue operation.

Rodriguez said the hunt involved a helicopter and the Special Mountain Intervention Rescue Team.

Meanwhile, more severe weather has been forecast for the Majorca and parts of Spain’s mainland.

The Balearic Islands and a large swath of Spain’s eastern coast has been under alert for strong winds and heavy rains.

In nearby Barcelona, thunderstorms forced the organisers of the America’s Cup sailing event to postpone racing, after lightning struck near a yacht on Tuesday.

