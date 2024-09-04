Grenfell Tower inquiry report: What happens next?

Words by ITV News Producer Alicia Curry

The final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry's second phase has been published, marking a significant moment in the pursuit of justice for the 72 lives lost in the 2017 disaster.

In the long-awaited document, blame is pointed at several key figures and entities, including construction firms, local authorities and the government, for their roles in the failures that allowed the fire to spread so quickly.

It scrutinizes the refurbishment of the tower, specifically the installation of combustible cladding, which was identified as the primary factor in the fire's deadly progression.

The inquiry also reveals a web of negligence, where cost-cutting measures and disregard for safety standards by multiple parties led to the tragedy.

Looking forward, it sets out a series of recommendations, which bereaved families and survivors hope will lead to accountability and justice.

ITV News explains what is likely to happen now the long-awaited report has been published.

Recommendations for the building and construction industry

The report casts a long shadow over future building safety regulations and the construction industry's practices, emphasising the need for systemic changes to prevent such a disaster from happening again.

It sets out a series of recommendations in response to the findings, including:

A single regulator should be put in place to be responsible for regulation of construction products, testing and certification, and oversight of building control.

The government to bring all functions relating to fire safety into one department under a single secretary of state.

The Building Safety Act, should be reviewed, in particular the definition of a “higher-risk” building, to incorporate the likely presence of vulnerable people.

Having criticised the response of government and the local council for its “muddled, slow, indecisive and piecemeal” response in the days after the fire, the report recommended the guidance on preparing for emergencies be revised .

The government has also been urged to establish a College of Fire and Rescue, and said the fire and rescue services inspectorate should inspect the London Fire Brigade “as soon as reasonably possible”.

It advised the National Fire Chiefs Council look into whether firefighters should be discouraged from using their own initiative , rather than official instructions, in similar situations.

The profession of fire engineers be recognised and protected , and the government to create more places on Master's courses in fire engineering.

In reference to the rehoming response, it recommends all local authorities have proper methods in place to deal with people displaced from similar disasters.

While the inquiry's recommendations are not legally binding, the majority of organisations listed as accountable parties in the report have promised to consider them in full.

In response, Sir Keir Starmer said he intends to speed up the process of removing unsafe cladding from buildings, as it is currently moving “far too slow”.

Outlining the government's plans he said they "will be willing to force freeholders to assess their buildings and enter remediation schemes within set timetables, with a legal requirement to force action if that is what it takes, and we will set out further steps on remediation this autumn”.

The prime minister added that the government would write to all companies found by the inquiry to be part of the “horrific failings" as an initial step to stop them being awarded government contracts.

Charges and arrests

In May, the Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said criminal charges over the fire were at least a year away.

The investigation, led by the Met, is independent of the public inquiry, but has promised to fully consider the report’s findings.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy called the paper "a significant milestone for those deeply affected by the tragedy".

He described the findings of the 1,672-page document as "direct, comprehensive and reaches clear conclusions".

But he warned that the legal framework the inquiry operates under is different to the Met's investigation and so can't be used directly as evidence to deliver charges.

Cundy said the force will examine the report "line by line", adding this will take at least 12-18 months.

As it stands, at least 58 people and 19 companies have been identified as suspects and are being investigated by the force.

The report has also put forward to the CPS an advisory set of files which examine the possibility of a full range of offences including corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter, fraud and health and safety offences.

When the Met has concluded it's investigation, the CPS is expected to lead on charging decisions.

Grenfell Tower has remained intact since the fire in 2017. Credit: PA

What is next for Grenfell Tower?

No firm decision has been made about the future of the tower, which remains standing in West London.

In 2023, a contract was agreed to provide maintenance and security for the tower for four years.

The Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission, set up in 2018, is overseeing plans for a permanent memorial at the site.

