More than 70 firefighters tackling blaze at London tower block

Around 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at two flats on the ninth and 10th floors of a tower block in Catford, south-east London, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

LFB has received more than 50 calls with images on social media showing flames and smoke billowing from the building.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.55pm today (4 September) to reports of a fire at a tower block in Rosenthal Road, Catford.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, incident response officers and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team.

“There are no patients so far but we remain on standby at the scene.”

The LFB said the cause of the fire is not currently known.

“Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire at a block of flats on Rosenthal Road in Catford," it said in a statement.

“Two flats on the ninth and 10th floors of the building are currently alight.

“The brigade’s 999 control officers have taken almost 50 calls to the blaze.

“The brigade was called at 12.51pm. Fire crews from Forest Hill, Greenwich, Deptford, Lee Green and surrounding fire stations are at the scene."

This comes after the Grenfell Tower Inquiry's final report concluded that the 2017 fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people, was entirely preventable.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…