Paralympic Games 2024: More medals for Great Britain in Paris on day seven

ParalympicsGB are having another successful day in Paris as they secured medals in cycling, equestrian and swimming on day seven of the Games.

Dame Sarah Storey started the day by claiming her 18th Paralympic gold, winning her fourth straight women's C5 time trial.

Despite being pleased with her result, the Paralympian raised the issue of gender inequality as the women's trial is half the distance of the men's event.

To follow on from Storey's strong start, Fran Brown secured a silver in the women's C1-3 road cycling time trial.

There was double ParalympicsGB success in the women's individual cycling time-trial, with Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl taking the silver, and Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall taking bronze.

In the equestrian, Sophie Wells won bronze to secure her ninth Paralympics medal.

Tim Jeffery won his first Paralympic medal by taking bronze in the shooting.

ParalympicsGB secured more medals in swimming on Wednesday afternoon. Welsh teenager Rhys Darbey won silver in the mens 200m swimming medley. To further add to her Paris medal collection, Poppy Maskill also won silver in the women's 200m swimming medley.

Here's a breakdown of the UK's performance on day seven of the Paralympics:

Cycling

ParalympicsGB was off to strong start with Dame Sarah Storey claiming the gold in the women's individual C5 event.

The win brings 46-year-old Storey's Paralympic gold tally to 18, cementing her position as Great Britain's most successful Paralympic athlete.

She maintains her 100% Games record on the bike, which spans 13 races and began at Beijing in 2008.

Despite her success, she criticised the time trial course, labelling it as "appalling".

Deploring the decision to have the women's route half the distance of the men's, she said: "I think it’s a real shame because you don’t get to showcase Para sport in the way that you want to."

Dame Sarah Storey brings her Paralympic medal count to 29 after a win in Clichy-sous-bois. Credit: PA

ParalympicsGB also picked up silver in the women's C1-3 road time trial, with Fran Brown finishing behind Germany's Maike Hausberger.

Brown's success in Paris comes during her Paralympic track debut. The Para cyclist was a latecomer to the sport, however since first racing in 2016, she's secured a number of world titles - and now has a Paralympics medal to add to her collection.

Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl won silver in the women's B individual time-trial with a time of 39:40.18. In the same event, Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall won bronze - with the pair securing their win on Fachie's 36th birthday.

Equestrian

Sophie Wells secured her ninth Paralympic medal with the bronze in the Grade five individual dressage.

The 34-year-old, riding LJT Egebjerggards Samoa, claimed the final podium place in the grade five individual event with a score of 72.257.

Sophie Wells won her ninth Paralympic medal after securing the bronze in the Para-equestrian grade V individual test. Credit: PA

Shooting

British shooter Tim Jeffery won his first Paralympic medal by taking bronze at Chateauroux.

The 28-year-old – competing at his third successive Games – scored 227.8 in the R9 mixed 50m rifle prone SH2.

Shooting was the only sport out of 19 entered in which ParalympicsGB failed to win a medal at Tokyo 2020.

Swimming

There was more success for Great Britain in the swimming on Wednesday afternoon.

The 16-year-old Rhys Darbey won silver in the men's 200m medley S14. This is only his second major international event.

Poppy Maskill wins silver in the women's 200 medley SM14 on day seven of the Games. Credit: PA

In her debut Games, Poppy Maskill claimed her fourth medal in Paris 2024, after winning the silver in the 200m women's medley S14.

Later on Wednesday, ParalympicsGB has a chance to win more medals in para powerlifting, para swimming and para table tennis.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...