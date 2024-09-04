Play Brightcove video

Good Morning Britain reports from the French coastal town of Boulogne-sur-Mer

A pregnant woman and six children were among the 12 migrants who died after a boat "ripped open" trying to cross the English Channel, French officials confirmed.

Up to 65 people were rescued off the coast of Cap Gris-Nez on Tuesday.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X that dozens of people were crammed in a boat less than seven metres long.

“I came to Boulogne-sur-Mer to meet and thank the emergency services, the police and the sailors who were able to save 51 people from drowning by intervening very quickly and very courageously,” he said.

Darmanin described it as a “terrible shipwreck," adding the “provisional toll stands at 12 dead, two missing and several injured".

“All government services are mobilised to find the missing and take care of the victims.”

Vessel from French Gendarmerie Nationale after participating in the rescue operation of migrant boat that sank trying to cross the Channel. Credit: AP

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the incident as "horrifying and deeply tragic".

She said there must be quick "vital" efforts to dismantle "dangerous and criminal smuggler gangs" plus boost border security.

Darmanin said most of those on board were believed to have been from Eritrea, and most of the victims were women.

Speaking to reporters at Boulogne-sur-Mer, where the casualties were treated, he said as many as 75 people could be put on a boat ahead of a crossing attempt.

Olivier Barbarin, the mayor of Le Portel near Boulogne-sur-Mer, said: "The bottom of the boat ripped open. It's a big drama."

According to the French coastguard, all on board the dinghy ended up in the water, many of whom were not wearing life jackets and needed emergency medical care.

Cooper said she is being updated on the situation by her French counterpart, adding: “Our hearts go out to the loved ones of all those who have lost their lives, and all those who have been seriously injured."

The latest casualties mean more than 30 people have died in Channel crossings so far this year.

The International Organisation for Migration, which records Channel crossing deaths as part of its Missing Migrant Project, estimates 226 people, including 35 children, are missing or died after attempting the crossing as of January this year.

Last month, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said the dangerous journeys were a “persistent and high-volume threat".

It added the number of people attempting the crossing – coupled with people-smuggler tactics which see migrants “wading out to boats or transferring from taxi boats” – had “increased the likelihood of fatalities”.

Charities and campaigners reacted to the incident by reiterating calls for urgent changes to curb Channel crossings.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the number of deaths in the Channel this year had been “shockingly high” and urged the government to open up more safe and legal routes for asylum seekers.

He said: “Devastating trend shows the urgent need for a comprehensive and multi-pronged approach to reduce dangerous crossings."

“Enforcement alone is not the solution."

Home Office figures show 351 people made the journey in six boats on Monday, taking the provisional total for 2024 to 21,403.

This is 2% higher than this time last year (20,973) and 16% lower than at the same point in 2022 (25,387), according to government data.

Tory leadership candidate James Cleverly called the deaths "tragic" and said Labour "must re-establish the deterrent that the NCA said we need to stop vulnerable people being exploited and secure our border."

