Seven people killed in overnight strike on Lviv in western Ukraine

At least seven people have died and 35 are wounded after Russian strikes hit the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv overnight.

A child and medical worker are said to be among the dead and others are in critical condition, Mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi said on Wednesday morning.

Another overnight strike wounded five people in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Smoke rises from a building which was destroyed by a Russian strike in Lviv. Credit: AP

I n response to the attacks Zelenskyy urged his Western allies to provide Ukraine with "a wider range" of weapons to strike deeper into Russian territory.

The attack happened the day after one of the deadliest Russian strikes since the war started in 2022.

On Tuesday, two ballistic missiles hit a military training facility and a nearby hospital in the eastern city of Poltava, resulting in the deaths of over 50 people and injuring more than 200 others.

The missiles tore into the Poltava Military Institute of Communication’s main building, causing several stories to collapse.

The strike hit shortly after the air raid alert sounded while many people were on their way to a bomb shelter.

Rescue crews and medics saved 25 people, and 11 were recovered from the rubble, a Defence Ministry statement said.

This all comes after a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk border region on August 6, as Ukrainian forces tried to secure their positions while Russia's army advanced further into eastern Ukraine.

