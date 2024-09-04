"My little Karina, only 19 years old, is in Gaza."

These are the desperate words of the father of Karina Ariev, who has since turned 20 - one of five female Israeli soldiers abducted by Hamas militants from the Nahal-Oz military base.

Karina, along with Agam Berger, 20, Daniella Gilboa, 20, Liri Albag, 19, and Naama Levy, 20, are among around 100 hostages still missing, after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

More than 1,100 people in Israel were killed, and around 250 were abducted by militants, with many taken into Gaza.

Ever since, Israeli forces have bombarded the narrow strip of land with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive, which has since killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Calls are mounting for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a deal with Hamas agreeing terms for a ceasefire and hostage release.

He has previously vowed to continue fighting in Gaza until all hostages are freed, but has been accused by families of hostages of being too slow to secure a deal for their release.

Hamas has offered to release the hostages in return for an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants.

“All we are asking for is to have Karina back," her father said.

"There are also dead people there that need to be buried. The people demand that they all come back.”

Here are the words of some of the other families still hoping their loved ones taken hostage will be returned, as the anniversary of October 7 draws closer.

Naama Levy, 20 (top leftKarina Ariev (top right), Agam Berger (bottom left), Daniella Gilboa, (middle bottom), Liri Albag (bottom right) Credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

The Bibas family

Yarden Bibas, his wife Shiri and their two young children Ariel and Kfir, were kidnapped from the Nir Oz kibbutz when it was attacked by Hamas militants on October 7.

Footage of Shiri being led away holding her two sons, aged five and one, was shared widely on social media.

Ariel and Kfir are the youngest hostages believed to still be held in Gaza. In November, Hamas claimed they had been killed in an IDF airstrike on Gaza along with mother Shiri - but this has not been confirmed.

Ariel, 5 (left), Kfir, 1 (right) their mother Shiri (right) remain unaccounted for after being taken hostage. Credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

On August 5, hundreds of people gathered in Tel Aviv to mark Ariel's fifth birthday, dressed in Batman costumes in his honour.

His grandmother, Pnina Bibas, mentioned his favourite fruit tree in tribute to him.

“The kumquat tree you love so much has blossomed again, its branches filled with tiny orange fruits," she said.

"The loquat tree near your home has also borne fruit, orange ones, and I can imagine you running to your mum, so proud of what you’ve picked.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Ohad Ben Ami

Ohad Ben Ami, 57, was abducted from the Be'eri Kibbutz on October 7 along with his wife Raz Ben Ami.

She was released on November 29 as part of a ceasefire and hostage release deal struck between Hamas and Israel.

Ohad remains missing, leaving his family with dwindling hope of whether he will ever be released.

His daughter, Ella Ben Ami, was part of a group of hostage relatives who met with Netanyahu in August to "understand what could still be more important than freeing their loved ones".

After the meeting, she said she left “with a heavy and difficult feeling that this isn’t going to happen soon, and I fear for my father’s life, for the girls who are there, and for everyone.”

Ohad Ben Ami Credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Omer Neutra

Omer Neutra, a dual Israeli-US citizen serving as a soldier in the Israeli Defence Forces, was ambushed and pulled out of his tank on October 7. He was then taken to Gaza, and is believed to still be held captive by Hamas.

Ronen and Orna Neutra, the parents of hostage Omer Neutra, spoke at the United States' Republican National Convention in July.

“Time is running out,” Ronen said.

"All leaders must work together in a bipartisan fashion to put pressure on both Hamas and the Israeli government and reach a deal that is so much overdue, so much overdue.”

Omer Neutra Credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Gadi Moses

Gadi Moses, 80, was an agricultural expert abducted from the Nir Oz kibbutz on October 7 who is believed to be still held hostage in Gaza.

Calling on Israelis to protest against Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to ceasefire negotiations, his niece Efrat Machikawa criticised the Israeli Prime Minister for "not taking responsibility".

In reaction to the news the bodies of six hostages had been found in Gaza, she said: "That's really scary, and that shows that there is no time.

"The decisions of the Israeli government are wrong, and it's time to seal that deal."

Efrat described her uncle as a kind and spiritually strong man who “always shines with joy and kindness.”

"It is time for them to come home, including my very, very dear uncle," she said.

Gadi Moses Credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum

Nimrod Cohen

Nimrod Cohen was 19 years old when he was taken hostage by Hamas.

In August, his family joined a convoy of relatives of those taken captive, who travelled to the border of Gaza to broadcast messages to their relatives through a loudspeaker.

“I will not give up until you return home, I will continue running to every place in the world until we bring a deal that will free you and all the hostages,” Nimrod's father Yehuda Cohen said into the microphone.

Nimrod Cohen Credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...