US charges Russian state TV staff with election interference

President Biden ordered sanctions and criminal charges against staff at a Russian media company, after reports that Russia has been trying to influence the US election, as Ben Chapman explains

Russian state media employees have been charged with trying to interfere with the US election as the White House announced a wide-ranging plan to clamp down on disinformation.

The measures, which in addition to indictments also included sanctions and visa restrictions, represented a US government to disrupt a persistent threat from Russia that American officials have warned has the potential to sow discord and create confusion among voters.

Washington has said that Moscow remains the primary threat to elections even as the FBI continues to investigate a hack by Iran this year that targeted the presidential campaigns of both political parties.

The Russian disinformation generally supported Donald Trump. Credit: AP

US intelligence officials have said Russian disinformation has a preference for Donald Trump.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said: "The Justice Department’s message is clear: We will have no tolerance for attempts by authoritarian regimes to exploit our democratic systems of government."

One criminal case disclosed by the Justice Department accuses two employees of RT, formerly Russia Today, of covertly funding a Tennessee-based content creation company with millions of dollars.

The company is alleged to have produced English-language videos on platforms including TikTok and YouTube with messages in favour of the Russian government's interests and agenda, including about the war in Ukraine. The videos were seen millions of times.

The Justice Department says the company, which it did not identify, did not disclose that it was funded by RT and did not register as required by law as an agent of a foreign principal.

In another action, officials announced the seizure of 32 internet domains that were used by the Kremlin to spread Russian propaganda and weaken global support for Ukraine.

The websites were designed to look like authentic news sites but were actually fake.

Though the Justice Department did not identify which candidate in particular the campaign was meant to boost, internal strategy notes released Wednesday make clear that Trump and his campaign were the intended beneficiaries.

Much of the concern around Russia centres on cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns designed to influence the November vote.

The tactics include using state media like RT to advance anti-US messages and content, as well as networks of fake websites and social media accounts that amplify the claims and inject them into Americans' online conversations.

In many cases, Americans may have no idea that the content they see online either originated or was amplified by the Kremlin.

