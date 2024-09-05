'I'm not afraid': Jack Draper gears up to face world number one at US Open

Play Brightcove video

British tennis star Jack Draper has said he is "not afraid" of the big stage as he aims to earn a place in the US Open final.

In the first grand slam since Andy Murray ended his 20-plus-year career, the world number 25 has taken the New York-based tournament by storm.

He won his first five tournament matches without dropping a set, including his quarter-final victory over Australian world number ten Alex de Minaur, to become the first British man to reach the US Open semi-final.

Draper during his quarter final match. Credit: AP

But he faces a tough task to reach the final as he will compete against his friend the Italian world number one, Jannik Sinner, on Friday.

Draper admitted he doubted if he was meant for the top level, but overcoming those doubts has strengthened his determination.

“It helps the fact that I’ve been in a lot of kind of low points already in my career," he said in a press conference on Thursday.

"I’ve had injuries, I’ve had setbacks, I’ve had times when I’ve maybe thought to stop or question whether I am cut out for this sport, am I really good enough and all this sort of stuff."

Draper's mother, Nicky Draper, a former tennis champion, said she would fly to New York on Thursday evening to watch her son play in the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old won 15 straight sets at the tournament and said there is plenty left in the tank.

He added: “I kept on believing in myself, kept on working. Those are hard moments. This is kind of not a hard moment compared to that.

Draper lost to Taylor Fritz in the men's singles second round match at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Credit: PA

“This is a privilege and this is an honour to be in this position. This is why I work so hard, so I’ve got to just keep it going in my stride.

“At the end of the day, I’m not afraid of being in these positions. I want to keep on doing this and this is why I play.”

If he comes out victorious in the semi-final, he will face either Taylor Fritz or Frances Tiafoe from the USA in Sunday's final.

